Timaya recently shared different pictures of him posing beside a new Tesla Cybertruck, which fans believed to be his

In one of the pictures, the veteran singer was spotted sitting in the expensive ride, while another picture showed him seated on it

The adorable pictures of Timaya in the Tesla Cybertruck have left many of his fans and followers talking

Nigerian music star Inetimi Timaya Odon, better known as Timaya, appears to have joined the list of global celebrities who own a Tesla Cybertruck.

A look on Timaya's Instagram page showed the singer may have silently acquired the expensive Cybertruck as he recently shared pictures of him with the costly whip.

Singer Timaya sits on a Tesla Cybertruck. Credit: @timayatimaya

Source: Instagram

In one of the pictures, Timaya was seen sitting in the driver's area, while another picture showed him seated on it, which appears to be a move to brag about his acquisition.

Sharing the pictures, Timaya wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

"Great posture. CHULO."

Slide the post below to see pictures of Timaya with a Tesla Cybertruck

What to know about Tesla Cybertrukc

According to Caranddrive, the 2024 Tesla Cybertruck starts at $81,895 (N97 million) and goes up to $101,985 (N121 million), depending on the trim and options.

Some international music acts who have flaunted Tesla Cybertruck include Justin Bieber, Theo Von, Jay-Z and Kim Kardashian.

The expensive ride is produced by Elon Musk's company, Tesla.

Fans congratulate Timaya

While the singer didn't reveal if the new ride was his or not, many of his fans have taken to his comment section to congratulate him. Legit.ng captured some of the reactions read them below:

sundayfranklin431:

"Wetin I gain if I know say congratulationsto you papi chulo."

smartjnrr_:

"Omo Tesla."

blackxcellencee:

"No be cho cho cho! You dey show workings! Chulo way!"

de.prolific_:

"Rich plantain seller…Chulo way."

destpcomacy_:

"You dey show the workings normally."

jacksonwellington91:

"That's de great papi chulo himself, Absolutely fresh clean handsome Talented musician dope man with dope vibes super legendary himself unchangeable."

Terry G calls out Timaya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Terry G publicly called out Timaya for alleged unpaid royalties.

The street singer, also known as “Akpako Master”, refused to mince words as he expressed disgust at Timaya's action.

Aside from Timaya, Terry G worked with Wizkid, Skiibii and even fellow street pop singer Portable Zazu.

Source: Legit.ng