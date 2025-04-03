Annie Idibia's fans and supporters have launched an official page as the actress kicks off a new life following her separation from 2Baba

Aside from unveiling the new page for their Queen Annie Idibia, her fans also unveiled the name they would be identified as

Annie Idibia 'Macaulay' also showed approval by resharing the page and following it, stirring reactions

Actress and model Annie Idibia, now known as Annie Macaulay, has continued to receive massive support from fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry following her separation from singer Innocent Idibia, 2Baba.'

Hours after Annie was spotted with actress Regina Daniels having the best time of her life at a nightclub, her fans took their support for her to another level.

Annie Idibia's fans identify themselves as Navies to support her following separation from 2Baba. Credit: annieidibia

Annie's fans created an official page to support the actress, whom they refer to as their queen.

2Baba's estranged wife's fans and followers also revealed their online identity as the 'Navies.'

Sharing a video of Annie as their first Instagram post, the fan page wrote in a caption:

"Show me a more beautiful Queen than our Annie! Our Queen is too beautiful!"

Annie Idibia reshares her official fanpage. Credit: annieidibia

In a show of support for her fans' latest move, Annie reshared the page on her Instagram story and liked and followed it.

See Annie Idibia's fan page first Instagram post below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that fans had appealed to May Edochie to support Annie Idibia following her comment on the latter's page.

Netizens pointed out May, since moving on from her estranged husband Yul Edochie, had made a name for herself on and off social media, and they believe the same could apply to Annie.

Reactions as Annie Idibia's fans launch IG page

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions as some fans directed the page handler to remove Idibia from the bio since Annie has reverted to her maiden name.

Read the reactions below:

veez_beauty said:

"Handler please remove d Idibia from d fan page atleast. Since d verified one can’t be removed for now let this one end with Macauley abeg let’s build this community with the Macauley please."

fantaceewiz_ commented:

"We are here before a thousand! Navies."

ceec4u said:

"Remove that idibia from her name na, she already said her name is Annie Macaulay."

meez_tomilola said:

"Our African queen."

snufflylovelyannie commented:

"Please loose that dibia in that name mbok."

realabigailben reacted:

"So we are the AnnieNavy now? I’m active."

sylvia_adun commented:

"I love my African Queen so much I'm so happy she is healthy and happy."

teezstores said:

"Clear road for the queen."

Annie Idibia reacts to rumours about her health

Legit.ng previously reported that the actress shared a comeback video where she reacted to the rumours about her health.

Since the news of Annie and 2baba’s separation went viral, rumours hit the media that she was battling ill-health, primarily due to an alleged substance addiction.

In a reaction, the mum of two shared a new video, which shut down claims of her leg being amputated and of her being in a critical condition in rehab.

