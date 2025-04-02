Popular Nigerian cleric, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele, has dropped a piece of advice regarding the feud between Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan and Senate President Godswill Akpabio

Legit.ng reports that the controversy began when Mrs Akpoti-Uduaghan accused the senate president of making inappropriate advances towards her during a visit to his residence in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, on December 8, 2023

In a video seen by Legit.ng, Primate Ayodele, famous for issuing prophecies, told the suspended federal lawmaker (Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan) what to do

Legit.ng journalist Ridwan Adeola Yusuf has over 9 years of experience covering politics and governance in Nigeria.

FCT, Abuja - Amid the rift between Senate President Godswill Akpabio and Kogi Central Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, Primate Elijah Ayodele has suggested that the Kogi lawmaker should "seek the face of God".

Ayodele, the spiritual leader of the Inri Evangelical Church, claimed that there is a plot to bring Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan down.

The cleric spoke in a video shared on Tuesday, April 1, on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account.

He said:

“Senator Natasha should strategise. They want to destroy her political future. They mean what they want to do. They want to fight you hands down, they want to cause confusion for you.”

Ayodele continued:

“Senator Natasha, don’t sleep. Go to God, as you are doing your global consultation. If you can seek the face of God, it would go a long way and save your situation.”

Furthermore, Primate Ayodele stated that the Kogi senator’s opponents do not want to complete her term.

Primate Ayodele said:

“They don’t want anything good for you. My God said, ‘come to Me and I will help you. Don’t sleep, seek the face of God for you to be able to overcome, because the next election, it is going to be very difficult for you.

“You are a good future politically, so take divine warnings. God bless.”

The clip can be watched below:

Read more on Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan vs Akpabio:

INEC releases statement on petition for recall of Natasha

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) held its regular weekly meeting recently.

Among other matters, the meeting discussed the petition for the recall of suspended Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The commission said the process of recall is enshrined in the 1999 constitution, the Electoral Act 2022 as well as its regulations and guidelines for recall 2024. INEC stated that all petitions will be treated in strict compliance with the legal framework.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng