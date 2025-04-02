Portable Zazu, in a new video, spoke about Bobrisky's lifestyle and what led him to the crossdresser's Instagram page

The Zeh Nation label boss, who described himself as God's angel, disclosed why he was against the crossdresser's lifestyle

Portable Zazu's comment about how adultery led him to Bobrisky's page has sparked reactions from netizens

Nigerian controversial Street-Pop star Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable Zazu has stirred reactions on social media with his comment about crossdresser Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky.

Portable, who has in the past openly expressed his displeasure about Bobrisky's lifestyle, disclosed that he crossdresser is his friend.

Portable Zazu recounts how adultery led him to Bobrisky's page. Credit: portablezazu/bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

The Zeh Nation boss, speaking on the Echoroom podcast, stated that he was only against Bobrisky acting like a woman when he was created as a man.

Portable, who called himself an angel, revealed he didn't donate to Bobrisky like other popular celebrities while the crossdresser was in prison because it was against God's commandment.

Recall that Bobrisky, in an appreciation post following his release from detention, revealed that Funke Akindele, Don Jazzy, Victor Osimhen, Eniola Ajao, Tonto Dikeh, Abu Abel, Yhemo Lee and others donated to him.

The highlight from the video was when Portable disclosed that adultery led him to Bobrisky's social media page because he thought he was a woman.

Watch video as Portable Zazu speaks about Bobrisky below:

In related news, Legit.ng recalls reporting that Bobrisky shared his observation about Nigerian singer 2Baba's lover, Natasha Osawaru.

Portable Zazu disclosed he is friends with Bobrisky. Credit: portablebaeby

Source: Instagram

Bobriskly, who also said that he does not understand 2Baba anymore, pointed out that he had been seeing the video of the singer and his lover all over social media, and he was not impressed with what he saw.

Reactions to Portable's comment about Bobrisky

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments as netizens knocked Portable for wanting to cheat on his wife with Bobrisky. Read the comments below:

ade.ola_beryl said:

"Publicly saying you want to cheat, no regards for your wife and still expect ur wife to respect you this man is not alright."

adenowos wrote:

"Portable na Naija version of Kanye....Zero filter."

olan_omotosho said:

"How is what he chose to be your problem."

official_gsoulnoni reacted:

"Every year na my year mr portable."

___hushman said:

"Na portable dey do the show cuz he allow the man talk."

official_donteejay said:

"Parrot is depressed that someone else has taken my position."

softsoft8090 said:

"Ahhhh warey tink say Bob na woman."

pr.iest___ reacted:

"The composure in the speech is becoming good, big boys no dy shout normally, get use to it broda."

chiny_godwin said:

"This whole interview, I can imagine how funny it will be! Na so so laugh person go de laugh."

spencer_milli18 wrote:

"Na Angle zazu you be for heaven Abi which one?"

Portable flaunts wealth

In other news via Legit.ng, Portable shared a video bragging about his wealth, referring to it as "Sony cash."

In the clip, he was surrounded by a crowd while holding tightly to a polythene bag.

His statement sparked debate among fans, who had mixed reactions to his attitude.

