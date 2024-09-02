Singer Zlatan Ibile has acquired a new Lamborghini, reportedly worth N612 million

The good news was shared by popular Instagram blogger Tunde Ednut, who is an associate of the Zanku label boss

Tunde Ednut also shared pictures of the new luxury, which caused a stir as fans congratulated Zlatan Ibile

It is a moment of celebration for popular Indigenous singer and songwriter Zlatan Ibile, whose real name is Omoniyi Temidayo Raphael.

This comes after a report that the Zanku label boss was acquiring a Lamborghini broke the net on Monday, September 7.

Tunde Ednut shares photos of Zlatan Ibile's new Lamborghini. Credit: @zlatanibile

Tunde Ednut shares details about Zlatan's car

The Instagram blogger, who is also an associate of Zlatan Ibile, revealed that the singer's Lamborghini cost a whopping N612 million.

Sharing photos of the expensive car, Tunde stated that it was a well-deserved acquisition for the singer.

He wrote in a caption:

"$380,000 🟰 ₦612,940,000 Million Wow! Congratulations my brother. You don try. You deserve to it big time. E no easy Ooo! For this economy? You shall continue to shine and progress in Jesus name/ Insha Allah. For those of you seeing this right now, your turn shall soon come for us to celebrate yours with you in Jesus name."

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Zlatan Ibile's son Shiloh screamed in fear after Area boys surrounded his dad's car.

Fans congratulate Zlatan Ibile

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans and wellwishers, read them below:

manioflife_:

"God, please give me my first 20meter before this year runs out Amen."

grandee_comics:

"I will keep clapping for others till it gets to my turn Congratulations Ibile."

kwamezack_:

"All this celebs spend their money one way then later claims to love their fans or Nigerian . Imagine Dangote and the rest using their money to buy cars too who will create job for others to be employed?"

iamdabluerichie:

"Me and you will never be poor."

iamtrinityguy:

"Congratulations to him,God shall do the same for us too Amin."

vgbgceo:

"When we reach there, we go buy the latest too."'

