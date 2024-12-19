Top street act Portable Zazu, whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola, is not your regular industry celebrity

He never fails to call out colleagues, signees or anyone who dares cross his path or wrongs him regardless of who they are

In 2024, he threw heavy jabs at the likes of VDM, Davido, and Zlatan without considering prior relationships with them

Portable is that one person you don't want to mess with on social media and in the Nigerian entertainment scene, as he is never scared to call out anyone, regardless of their calibre.

The Nigerian music label boss, whose birth name is Okikiola Habeeb, has given us a couple of dramas over the last few months by calling out his senior colleagues, even when they had done nothing wrong to him.

Davido, Zlatan, VDM, 2 other celebs Portable jabbed at in 2024

Legit.ng highlights celebrities like VDM, Davido and Wizkid, whom Portable has called out on the internet in 2024.

1. Portable drags VDM

Vincent Otse Martins, widely known as VDM, dragged Portable first, but that table quickly turned as the Zazu crooner failed to take things lightly with the social media activist.

It will be recalled that Portable allegedly assaulted his promoter, who ended up badly injured and was rushed to the hospital. This was what spurred VDM to call the controversial singer.

In reaction, Portable became spiritual about VeryDarkMan's matter and shared a post about it.

2. Portable calls out Davido

In August 2024, Portable pounced on Davido after they linked up in America. The Awuke singer had taken him to dinner, but Portable revisited their beef later because Davido failed to give him a verse on one of his songs.

The singer went on to release a diss attack to the effect after demanding $10,000 from Davido.

3. Portable blames Zlatan for beef with Davido

In Portable's fight with Davido, he named Nigerian singer and entrepreneur Zlatan Ibile as the instigator. The singer referred to when he and Davido met in America, and Zlatan called Davido via video after requesting to speak with Zazu.

However, the things that Zazu said on the phone did not sit well with Portable, who dragged him like a small generator.

4. Portable jabs at Wizkid

Wizkid may be a top giant in the Nigerian music industry, but his junior colleague Portable is not scared to give the singer a piece of his mind. During his feud with Davido, Portable slammed him for not giving him a feature.

He noted that if the Ojuelegba crooner had given him a verse on one of his songs, he would not have had to beg Davido.

5. Portable slams Tiwa Savage over her dressing

Zazu wasted no time checking talented vocalist Tiwa Savage over one of the pictures she posted on social media. Recall that a while ago, Tiwa Savage broke the internet with a photo of her wearing a cropped top and a thong.

Portable advised that it was best to leave such for the younger generation as Tiwa needed to start acting her age. He also released a track for this event.

This triggered a lot of reactions as many wondered where he got the audacity from.

