Popular Nigerian singer Rema’s recent acquisitions has become a testament of his success on social media

The Calm Down crooner recently splurged millions of naira on two brand new luxury rides, a G-Wagon and a Lamborghini

The great news took over social media, drawing reactions from his music star colleagues and numerous fans

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor aka Rema, has caused a massive buzz online after buying two brand-new cars at the same time.

The internationally recognised Nigerian star did not settle for less and he splurged millions on two luxury vehicles.

Rema splurges millions on Lamborghini and G-Wagon at the same time. Photos: @heisrema, @polancoexoticcars

Source: Instagram

The car dealership where the automobiles were purchased from, Polanco Cars, took to their social media page to break the news that Rema had bought a Lamborghini Urus and a Mercedes Benz G-63.

The photos of both luxury cars were also posted on their page, showing their sleek matte black bodywork and cool interior.

See the photos below:

Crayon celebrates Rema

Rema’s Mavin Records colleague, Crayon, was very excited by the news and he took to his social media page to celebrate.

According to Crayon, Rema bought two cars at once without breaking a sweat and he only pities the people trying to compete with the Calm Down crooner. See his post below:

Reactions trail news of Rema’s two new rides

The news of Rema’s two luxury cars went viral on social media and many netizens could not hide their admiration for the 23-year-old singer. Read some of their comments below:

Temidayo_xx:

“If y'all understand how big calm down is you go know say this one small for rema.”

jay_jumbo101:

“Two cars at once?? ”

Funds_kid:

“Last last you go see say nah crayon even Dey jealous am.”

ski_nny_o2:

“Crayon just Dey explain for another person car , congratulate and move on aje .”

bhadboi_vip:

“Why Crayon con dey happy pass person wey get motto .”

heisblackstar:

“Na crayon na be the person wen dey jealous Rema gan gan na just disguise he dey disguise .”

official_bashtunz:

“I know u senior me ,I get money pass ur papa .”

Preetty_bee_:

“Rema is way richer than Obo, wiz and burna combined but baba is underrated coz of his humility plus he made the biggest song in Africa so far in Calm down.”

Rosythrone:

“Rema nor gree calm down since he sang calm down FR.”

Baddest_dy:

“When he said I get e money pass your papaHe was not joking.”

Moponz:

“Person wey sold out 02 , e suppose even buy more self.”

moses09672:

“This guy fit get money pass Borna boy.”

