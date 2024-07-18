Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, a Nigerian content creator and influencer known as Egungun has just announced his brand new Mercedez Benz to the world

The creator shared his joy through his social media page, which was greeted by showers of congratulations from fans

In his caption, he remarked that he had to wait for several weeks before he finally got to experience his brand-new whip

Nigerian content creator Kuye Oghenevwede Adegoke, aka Egungun of Lagos, is overjoyed to receive his brand new Mercedez Benz GLE 300.

The overjoyed public figure took to his social media page, sharing an image of himself leaning excitedly on his new car.

A second slide on the post shared showed him trying to test-run his new baby while showing off its sleekness.

In the photo caption, the digital creator, who is notable for interviewing Instagram baddies about their sources of income, revealed that he waited for weeks before his new car finally arrived.

Many of his social media fans and colleagues have congratulated him massively on his new achievement.

See Egungun's new Benz here:

Legit.ng recalls reporting that Egungun recently sweetly celebrated his wife's birthday by buying her every single Apple gadget.

Reactions to Egungun's new car

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

