Nigerians are in for more drama as rapper Speed Darlington aka Akpi, whose given name is Darlington Okoye, and Street-Pop star Habeeb Okikiola, aka Portable Zazu, have hit the gym ahead of their highly-anticipated boxing match.

Speed Darlington, who shared a video of him purchasing a coffin in what was a subtle message to Portable, was spotted with his trainer in a gym.

Akpi, as he is also known, was seen throwing punches with his trainer. Another clip showed him also working on his fitness.

Watch video of Speed Darlington and his trainer boxing below:

See another video of Speed Darlington at the gym below:

Days before Speed Darlington shared videos of him at the gym, Portable Zazu had also posted a video of him also flexing his muscles in the gym.

Watch clips of Portable at the gym below:

Details about Portable and Akpi's celebrity match

According to the reports, the celebrity boxing match between Portable and Speed Darlington is set to hold on the April 18, 2025.

The fiery bout will be held at the Balmoral Convention Centre on Victoria Island in Lagos.

The bout comes following Portable and Akpi's clash online when the latter had offered the former N500K to appear at his show

However, Portable had blasted Speed Darlington for considering him cheap enough for the paltry sum.

Reactions trail Portable and Akpi's fight

Several fans predicted who would emerge as the winner between Portable and Speed Darlington.

Legit.ng compiled some of the comments, read them below:

kunta.kite said:

"Portable when get slap and fall."

arike_rickykash wrote:

"We even get sense again for this country anyway I vote for Speed Darlington."

c_mobike said:

"Juju vs juju if you know you know."

barack0kay wrote:

"Omo babalawo vs babalawo."

mcadamsattah commented:

"Na portable get this celebrity boxing concept oo. Na em contents oo."

lion_ijaya_ said:

"Make me and portable fix match na I wan see something if he win make I bend."

atopuakwa wrote:

"Speed Darlington will win. Akpians gather here joor."

djreeves_uk8701 said:

"Oh So Na This Fighttt Make Akpim Go Buy Posi For Portable 😂 Camera Man Film d fighttt Film am well well."

princedicksonn wrote:

"Speed Darlington wey don crraze locally and internationally before dey born Portable."

mariamnkemakpa said:

"Speed Darlington the Lyrical Enigma, the Pioneer of his own Sound 😂😂 omo which kin Hyping be this."

cheatnation commented:

"Akpi Ike go use punch wond portable ooo, akpi get single born ooo."

Tension brews between Speed Darlington, Portable

According to Legit.ng, this is not the first time Speed Darlington and Portable have clashed.

Earlier instances, such as Speed Darlington mocking Portable’s arrest over a car debt or Portable dismissing Speed Darlington’s relevance in America, indicate a longstanding tension.

The insult to Speed Darlington’s mother added a deeply personal layer to their ongoing saga, amplifying the stakes beyond mere professional rivalry.

