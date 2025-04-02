Nigerian movie superstar Yul Edochie had the attention of many online as he spoke on the effect his second wife Judy Austin has on him

This came few days after his junior colleague, Esther Nwachukw,u accused Judy of putting Yul in a bottle

The filmmaker, in a recent post, spoke on the importance of having her beside him as he showed off her pregnancy

Nigerian actor Yul Edochie started the month of April by complimenting his pregnant second wife, Judy Austin.

Yul expressed gratitude to his Maker for bringing Judy into his life on Instagram, as he posted a video of her and her baby bump.

He revealed how her presence had unleashed the most powerful version of himself since meeting her.

Yul made a bold proclamation, stating that their love story was only beginning.

He wrote:

“I thank God for bringing you into my life. Your entrance unlocked the most powerful version of me I have ever known. The journey is just beginning. Eze Nwanyi Isi Mmili”

Yul’s message is coming days after Nollywood actress Esther Nwachukwu opened up about her relationship with her colleague Yul Edochie’s second wife, Judy Austin.

Esther claimed that the popular filmmaker had been put in a bottle by his second wife. She also disclosed that many of the couple's celebrity supporters have distanced themselves from them.

She also mentioned that rumours circulating suggest that Judy is the one controlling Yul Edochie. Esther went on to explain that she and Judy had been following each other on Instagram until a day she slammed Davido over the welfare of his first daughter, Imade.

According to Esther, Judy confronted her via DM. The actress was enraged over the confrontation, pointing out that Judy used to like the negative posts she made about Yul’s first wife, May Edochie, and his aunt, Rita Edochie.

Esther questioned Judy's right to reprimand her for criticising Davido while encouraging her to attack May and Rita, who, according to her, have never wronged Judy.

The outspoken actress shared screenshots of the alleged message Judy sent her on Instagram regarding the Davido situation.

She further accused Judy of being ungrateful and manipulative, announcing that she was no longer supporting her. Esther also anticipated that soon, other of Judy's supporters would realise her true character and stop defending her.

See Yul's post below:

Netizens react to video of Yul Edochie hyping Judy

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

pamela_akunna wrote:

"Judy na you dey handle yul account....na you still go video and post too."

veelor_usa said:

"At this point do u have a choice? Going back is not an option anymore so , glad you keeping what you bought 💕"

mavj49 said:

"Wow love sweet sha. Who think this man can ever b this happy? I want to love and be love too."

njalomusa wrote:

"Mary's Video from Yesterday don enter Yul😂😂😂Posting past Video 😂😂😂Queen MAY is not on your level 😂😂Poor Man ,Comforting his Rejection."

siimple_jaye wrote:

"Those of i that says Queen May has no shape have u all seen ur favorite Judy real shape?????😂😂😂😂Can this compared Queen Mays shape?…see her nyash abeg I will choose Queen's body over and over again."

njalomusas said:

"I knew from Yesterday video Yup will be Restless 😂😂😂how much more when MAY Re-marry a rich,Wealthy Man 😂😂he will go to Mental hospital."

Esther Nwachuwku speaks on May, Yul's divorce

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Yul Edochie and his marriage with his first wife, May, have had many sharing their various hot takes on the turnout of events.

The actor's colleague, Esther Nwachukwu, known for always supporting the man, came out to address their said divorce case and criticise online in-laws.

It was reported that on July 10, 2023, the grieving mother visited a court to submit a petition against Yul and also to demand full custody of her remaining three children.

