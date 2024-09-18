Paul Okoye of the defunct Psquare musical group has showed off his latest acquisition on social media

In the caption of his post, he noted that he was just changing the old clothes in his closet as he shared a video of the new jeep

His post sparked reactions among fans who shared their opinion about the singer in the comment section

Paul Okoye of former Psquare fame has shared the video of the latest acquisition in his garage amid his fight with his twin brother.

Legit.ng had reported that the music star had stated the reason he ended Psquare as he took a swipe at his twin brother.

Paul Okoye flaunts new whip. Photo credit @iamkindrudy

In the post, he said that he was just changing the old clothes in his closet. He was later seen trying to enter the jeep.

Paul Okoye decorates car

The music star, who was recently on vacation with his pregnant wife, decorated the red hummer jeep with a red ribbon.

In the recording, he opened the jeep to show the interior of the jeep. It screamed of luxury and class.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Paul Okoye's video

Reactions have trailed the video shared by the music star. Here are some of the comments below:

@uchemaduagwu:

"The car shine pass your music career."

@soberdrunk88:

"He suppose don big pass this kain thing."

@pinkbhonet:

"This one doing everything to pepper his twin brother, God forbid this kind brother mtchew."

@crystal_ivy_luxury_signature:

"Abegooo Mr P has not been posting ,hope my favourite is OK."

@chiomyboss:

"Nah, Mr P remains the goat!."

@emekainternational_:

"But with the kinda money he makes, this car shouldn't be a big deal na. I'm i tripping? Lol..werey even dress the car join. It is well."

@hilla_dxb:

"The most unhappy people are those that keeps announcing their happiness."

@cullinan_vintage_lifestyle:

"Maturity far from this one...no wonder , imagine buying a red car as a duty red flag."

@symply_beautiana:

"If he is truly happy in his second marriage, he won't be doing any of this to prove he is happy."

Paul Okoye dances with daughter

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had showed the lovely moment he and his daughter whom he had with his first wife Anita.

In the video, the two of them showed off great skills as they danced to one of his songs to impress his fans.

Many of his supporters took to the comments section to react to the father and daughter's adorable moment

