Regina Daniels has been trending for some time now on social media, but now it's because she surprised her best friend with a brand-new car

The popular Nigerian actress bought her bestie Casie a new vehicle, which has been her dream car for a while

Casie could be seen test-driving her car, and the way she acted after she alighted from the vehicle excited netizens

Regina Daniels has always found a way to show love to those around her despite being so privileged.

The young billionaire wife made headlines recently after she spent whopping millions of naira on a brand-new car for her best friend.

Reactions as Regina buys Venza for Casie, her best friend. Credit: @casie_snow

The announcement was shared online by her excited childhood friend, who went on her official social media page to flaunt her new ride.

Casie, Regina's bestie, could be seen taking a ride in her new baby and feeling on top of the world. Her caption noted that she got a gift from her 'Queen' despite not being a celebratory period.

She wrote:

"It’s not my birthday, it’s not Christmas nor valentine but I got a key 🔑 from my Queen @regina.daniels 💞🌹❤️ I love youuuuy baby!"

See post here:

Fans celebrate Casie's car

Legit.ng compiled some reactions below:

@regina.daniels:

"Venza our dream car that year ! Make I make more money na Ferrari you deserve baby."

@mahdiyamohammed:

"It is good to have a friend that remembers you in time of success."

@_somaga_:

"This friendship pay ooo."

@zaenab_aliyu:

"What’s happening to my friends."

@komzy_ella:

"See friendship Omo."

@nurse_priscy:

"You deserve it, I’m seeing your comments how you’re defending her even when she says gibberish."

@amarachiigidimbah:

"This is massive baby 😍 You deserve it all Cassie ❤️ , You are a friend to have , Loyal to the core."

Regina Daniels shares how she met hubby

According to a previous report by Legit.ng, Regina Daniels opened up about her relationship and how she met her husband of many years

During an Instagram live session, she also shared the role her mother played in getting her married and how their family reacted to her marriage plan.

She added that many thought she had no choice before she got married to Ned Nwoko, and she dished out advice to her fans.

