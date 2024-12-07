Months after splashing millions of naira on a new G63 G-wagon and a Lamborghini Urus on the same day, Mavin star Rema has acquired a new Bentley

A clip showing different views of the Calm Down crooner's new Bentley has also gone viral on social media

The video has also stirred reactions from many of Rema's fans and supporters as they penned congratulatory messages to him

Nigerian music youngster Divine Ikubor, aka Rema, has splurged millions on a new Bentley months after reportedly spending more than N700 million on a G63 G-Wagon and a Lamborghini Urus.

Rema's latest car acquisition was announced on the internet by popular auto dealer Polancoexoticcars, who shared a video displaying different views of the breathtaking wheels.

Like Rema's previous G63-G-Wagon and Lamborghini Urus, the Calm Down star's new Bentley was also black.

The car dealer also penned a congratulatory message to Rema on his recent purchase. However, as of the time this report was published, the Mavin signee has yet to share an update about his new car.

Check out a video of Rema's new Bentley

Fans congratulate Rema on his new Bentley

Legit.ng captured some of the messages from fans, read them below:

"All Rema cars are black, representing RAVE LORD congratulations to him! Rema no dey do the calms, I love him."

"The best place."

"That’s Massive Bbyyy."

"Rema nor gree calm down ooo."

"All him cars na all black."

"Rema the baby boy."

"Money nah water."

"We dey hotbox Bentley Bentayga."

"Black bentayga smoking a reefer."

"Oboy what a way to end the year."

"Rema wey sing calm down self no gree calm down ooo."

Crowd performs Calm Down for Rema

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported how Rema put his popularity to test at one of his shows in the US.

The youngster watched in amazement as the crowd took over his job while on stage.

They performed his hit single Calm Down to him, and Nigerians reacted differently to the sweet video.

