Kanye West’s song “Bianca” revealed he obsessively tracked his wife’s movements through an app after she fled their home

Bianca Censori attempted to have Kanye admitted to a hospital, believing he needed mental health intervention

Kanye’s lyrics exposed Censori’s panic attack, triggered by his controversial X posts, deepening their rift

Kanye West left Nigerians and fans worldwide reeling with the preview of his new song “Bianca,” aired during a gripping livestream by media personality Akademiks on Wednesday, 2 April 2025.

The track laid bare the cracks in his marriage to Bianca Censori, confirming whispers that she had walked out on him after a heated attempt to have him committed to a hospital.

Kanye West dedicates a new song to wife Bianca Censori. Photo Credit: @kanyewest

Source: Twitter

Kanye’s raw verses painted a picture of desperation, rapping about Censori fleeing in his Maybach, which he tracked across the city using an app. His chorus, a soul-baring plea—“Bianca, I just want you to come back”—echoed the pain of a man wrestling with loss, resonating with listeners from Lagos to Port Harcourt.

The song didn’t shy away from the messy details. Kanye West rapped about Censori’s panic attack, sparked by his relentless and divisive X posts, which had stirred chaos before. He also took aim at her family, claiming they wanted him “locked up” and sent on a retreat.

Social media platforms buzzed with reactions, as some fans speculated the couple might have patched things up, while others saw the song as proof of a fresh wound.

Behind the Lyrics: Kanye West vs Bianca Censori

“Bianca” wasn’t just a song—it was a window into Kanye’s unravelling world. His refusal to seek hospitalisation, despite Censori’s concerns, underscored their clashing perspectives.

Lines like “I’m feeling the spirit of Donda” hinted at Kanye channelling his late mother’s influence, adding a layer of depth that struck a chord with fans.

The track’s references to tracking Censori and comparing their saga to “Cassie and Diddy” raised eyebrows, with many in Abuja and beyond dissecting its implications.

The song arrived hot on the heels of earlier split rumours, including reports in October 2024 and November 2023, which Kanye’s team had previously dismissed.

"Bianca" is off Kanye West's soon-to-be-released album WW3.

See the post here:

Reaction to Kanye West song about Bianca Censori

@suesue_308 replied:

"Bianca ain’t gone she’s just naked blending in with the wall or whatever nude deco y’all have up in that house"

_indhira said:

"Out of all the couple he had to compare it to Cassie and diddy 🤐"

@princessofwakandaa noted:

"Oh okay that's why he's been so manic? His blowup doll left him?? 😂"

@outhickthick12 commented:

"That beat is so nice😢 why can’t he just be serious and rap. Through the wire, we miss the wire"

@sweeeet.t_ replied:

"So how does that whole conservatorship sh!t work?"

@outhickthick12 said:

"That beat is so nice😢 why can’t he just be serious and rap. Through the wire, we miss the wire"

@itsgreatsoluvly commented:

"I glad she left him! No man would let they woman come out the house looking the way she did & she never ever looked happy with him"

@tanishalanae replied:

"Diddy literally dug a deeper hole for himself having this guy stand up for him😂😂😂"

Kanye West's wife flaunts bare body at the Grammys

Kanye West's new song about Bianca Censori sparks reactions. Photo Credit: @kanyewest

Source: Twitter

Legit.ng once reported on Kanye West and Bianca Censori’s Grammy Awards stunt on 3 February 2025, where Censori’s barely-there outfit caused a stir.

The couple was allegedly escorted out after gatecrashing the event.

The story captured their flair for controversy, drawing heavy criticism online.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng