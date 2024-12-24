Burna Boy has gifted his trusted friend, King Manny, a new cyber truck as video of the car surfaced online

In the recording, the singer was seen in the company of some people who went to check the cyber truck where it was parked

The singer was heard throwing a shade while the people around him also joined to laugh at what he said

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy has put a big smile on the face of one of his friends, King Manny as seen in a trending video.

In the clip, the music star, who shared a cryptic post after his critic was released, was seen in the company of King Manny and some other people.

Video of Burna Boy with cyber truck trends. Photo credit@burnaboygram/@benny.7g

Source: Instagram

According to the singer, some people were filled with 'cho cho cho'. He added that the person or people he was referring to said they were buying a cyber truck, but no one has seen it.

Interior of King Manny's truck trends

In one of the videos making the rounds online, the interior and picture of the cyber truck was displayed.

The seats were wrapped in nylon to show that the truck was brand new.

Recall that it has been raining cars in the music industry in the last few weeks.

Wizkid just took delivery of his McLaren 750s, while Davido got himself an electric Roll Royce a few weeks ago.

See the post here:

What fans said about Burna Boy's gesture

Reactions have trailed the new truck Burna Boy bought for his aide. Here are some of the comments below:

@adecomby:

“Levels pass levels.. burna na still the giant next to davido, don jazzy,

@toppyjay001:

"This one dey use style talk to our David lol una don’t know anything 001 go shock una."

@honestmicah:

"And Burna didn't post it..if na owe B owe now ehn..hmmm..well, people are different. Much love."

@bigslim1124:

"Well deserved. Manny is a real one when e come for ODG matter."

@honestmicah:

"God go run my own before this year end, amen!"

@kingchuck4l:

"Davido put all of em for pressure."

@osinachi_24:

"They can't do without OBO Tufiakwa."

@ruthrolieneji:

"Anybody wey think say he fit compete with Davido don die already na to just open ground for am remain. Nor play oh."

@ritdynasty:

"They keep competing with David but them no reach."

@eminiclassic:

"David is the air they breathe."

Source: Legit.ng