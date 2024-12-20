Burna Boy Trends As He Acquires Ferrari Purosangue Worth Over a Billion Naira: “Music Money”
- It is raining new cars in the Nigeran entertainment industry as Afrobeats superstar Burna Boy recently acquired a Ferrari Purosangue
- Recall that the singer's rival Davido and indigenous rapper Zlatan als splashed millions on new cars this Christmas season
- Videos of the Grammy-nominated artist's new ride went viral online as netizens conversed about it's reported amount
The Nigerian entertainment industry is seeing a surge in new car purchases this season, with Afrobeats superstar Damini Ogulu, aka Burna Boy, adding a Ferrari Purosangue to his collection.
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Burna Boy's rival, Davido, recently bought a 2025 Rolls Royce, while Indigenous rapper Zlatan also spent millions on a customized Maybach for his birthday celebration.
Celebrity blogger Tunde Ednut recently shared that Burna Boy's Ferrari Purosangue has now arrived in the country.
Posting pictures of the luxury vehicle, he revealed that the car is valued at 1.8 billion naira.
See the pictures below:
Burna Boy spurs reactions online
Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:
benbrizi:
"It's only Burna Boy that have my type of Ferrari."
@nolimitwhisss:
"I really want wiz to add this car to his garage."
@Longman2526:
"Wetin Dey sweet make e no spoil . We wey never make am yet God make it easy for us. Ori mi je kin lowo and lion no Dey humble for jungle."
@realmvbee:
"The richest African artist ever."
realjoshblaze:
"Burna, Wizkid and Davido work so hard to be where they are today, so make una no surprise, na hardwork and Grace of God dey run am, keep chasing your dreams, no ever give up, just keep showing up, someday we all go reach this level."
scottie_rows01:
"God will do it for all of us 🙏. If you believe button."
adaikwerre:
"Funny How the big 3s are currently In Nigeria this December. They all bought Multi Million naira Gifts for them selves or their Loved ones. Respect to their hustles."
_.cruzzboy:
"I JUST THEY SEE EVERYBODY BUY CAR GOD WHEN WILL I BUY MY OWN."
gthree_mayami:
"Him no go carry am go heaven.. Gods time is the best , I go wait."
investor_willie01:
"Dear Nigerian celebrities…. Build schools, hospitals, film villages Tech hubs ….. these things you keep buying trust me you won’t need them in time to come."
x.x__1__x.x:
"Burna Boy Got The Best Car Collection Out Of All artist in Africa."
Burna Boy under fire for dinner date with Chlöe Bailey
Nigerian superstar Burna Boy has been called out by his countrymen over the nature of the dinner he had with his foreign guest Chlöe Bailey.
Recall that the global sensations have been buzzing the internet and fueling speculations with their unexpected link-up in Lagos.
A recent video of the duo in one of the highbrow local restaurants had netizens pointing out some errors in their meeting.
