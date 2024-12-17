As 2024 winds down, it’s time to reminisce on the exceptional Nigerians who gained “overnight” fame this year. Because of their peculiarities, these Nigerians became instant celebrities through their social media posts

2024 was undeniably a year full of various trends and viral happenings on social media.

However, some Nigerians shone in different ways as their acts brought recognition to them from far and wide.

Jadrolita and Mummy Zee went viral in 2024. Photo: @realjadrolita, @fishpie_king; X/@_DebbieOA

In this article, Legit.ng highlights three exceptional Nigerians who went viral on social media

1. Deborah Olaki (Mummy Zee)

2024 began unexpectedly for Mrs Deborah Olaki (also known on X as Mummy Zee) after her tweet on her X page (@_DebbieOA) went viral.

It rained millions and goodies for Mummy Zee, a Nigerian woman criticised by some netizens for saying she wakes up by 4:50 am to cook for her husband.

The tweet read:

“I’ve always been too lazy to wake up and get his lunch ready. But the day he told me a colleague brought two spoons so he’ll eat with her was the day I set my alarm for 4.50am.”

As the tweet went viral, Nigerians and brands made mouthwatering pledges to the pregnant mum and her husband.

After her account received over N2 million donations, people pledged a car for her husband, scholarships, and many more.

Other offers Mummy Zee received include a bed frame, freezer, satellite dish, and assistance in relocating to the US with her family.

See a tweet concerning her gifts below:

Since becoming a viral sensation, Mummy Zee has seen her X account explode, amassing over 100,000 followers.

2. Amadou Elizabeth Aminata (Jadrolita)

Known on social media as Jarvis or Jadrolita, Amadou Elizabeth Aminata became a viral sensation at the beginning of the year due to her robotic moves.

In early 2024, she regularly shared videos on her TikTok page, @realjadrolita, of her talking and behaving like an AI robot, gaining more followers over time.

Her ability to perfectly imitate AI robots fascinates her fans on TikTok, making her a viral sensation on social media.

Watch one of her early clips below:

She walked like a robot, turning as if someone somewhere was controlling her with a button.

Jadrolita became so viral that she could now be considered a celebrity on TikTok and in the content creation industry.

3. Alax Evalsam (Fish Pie)

Sometime in August 2024, a young man, Alax Evalsam, became a viral sensation for uniquely selling fish pie.

It all started with a video of him hawking on the street, screaming, “Fish pie...Na wa o..Una too do o.” His face and expression in the video were welcoming and radiated joy.

Watch one of his clips below:

The short clip amassed over a million views on his TikTok page, @fishpie_king, and spread across social media platforms. Of course, celebrities and creators made the most of his virality by promising and offering him money.

Alax, the fish pie seller, caught the attention of the prestigious Eko Hotel and Suites and eventually sealed a deal with them. Content creator Nons Miraj got him a place to stay and gave him some cash.

His followership on TikTok hit over a million as influencers and creators collaborated with him, just as his old videos resurfaced and did huge numbers.

