Ademola Lookman was crowned the best player in Africa at the CAF Awards held in Morocco last night

Lookman beat competition from four other contenders, including Moroccan defender Achraf Hakimi

Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy has published a statement on social media after losing the coveted award

Ademola Lookman was crowned the newest African Footballer of the Year, and it prompted a statement from one of his final challengers, Serhou Guirassy.

Lookman edged out competition from four other contenders to win the Golden Ball, including Moroccan star Achraf Hakimi, who was initially rumoured to have won.

Ademola Lookman delivered an address after winning the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award. Photo from @CAF_Online.

Source: Twitter

The victory for the Super Eagles star came two years and nine months after switching his international allegiance to represent Nigeria, having played for England at youth levels.

Guirassy speaks after CAF POTY loss

Guinean national team forward Serhou Guirassy has published a statement on his social media pages after he did not win the CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

“Dear brothers and sisters, even if the African Ballon d'Or was not awarded to me this year, this does not take away the pride I feel in having carried high the colours of our dear Guinea. I would like above all to thank you, family, teammates, coaches, friends, you, my people, for your unwavering support and your trust,” he wrote on X.

“Your love, your strength and your solidarity carry me every day. I am convinced that this unity and this fraternity must be preserved and maintained in all circumstances. Together, we can accomplish great things.

“This is only the beginning. I will continue to give the best of myself, for you, for our country, and to inspire all young Guineans who dream big. Thank you again for everything 🇬🇳.”

As noted by Transfermarkt, Guirassy had an impressive season, scoring 30 goals in 30 games in all competitions, helping VfB Stuttgart finish second on the Bundesliga table and qualifying for the UEFA Champions League.

His exploits put him on the radar of many top European clubs before securing a move to Borussia Dortmund, even though the move nearly collapsed due to his fitness concerns.

Ekong reacts to Lookman's win

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost Ekong reacted to Lookman's win after his compatriot was crowned the African Best Footballer.

Ekong, who was nominated on the initial 10-man list, congratulated his international teammate for claiming African football's biggest individual prize.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng