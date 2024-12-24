Wizkid has splashed over N1.5bn to buy a new car, McLaren 750s, and he was spotted coming out of the new whip

In the videos making the rounds online, he drove the new car round and many people started hailing him after sighting him

The amount spent on the car sparked reactions online as fans shared their opinion about the singer's taste

Grammy Award Winner, Ayodeji Balogun, professionally known as Wizkid is ending 2024 in a grand way with his latest purchase.

The music star, who was seen at a club recently, splashed over N1.5bn on McLaren 750s which he has been using to paint the city red while test-driving it.

In some videos making the rounds, the singer was seen driving his whip round as some men were hailing him after sighting him.

He was also sighted trying to alight from the car after reaching his destination.

Interior of Wizkid's car trends

The interiors of the new car bought by the music star were captured in picture and shared on singer turned blogger, Tunde Ednut's page.

It has a shade of orange colour with just two doors and the inside oozed of wealth and luxury.

The 'Ojuelegba' crooner who is expecting a baby from partner bought a black McLaren 750s model.

See the video here:

How fans reacted to Wizkid's new car

Netizens shared their view about the new car bought by the singer. Here are some of the comments below:

@anugoldenson:

"Na who buy last buy latest that’s why I’m working on my patience."

@dailytales9ja:

"He has a good taste, see car na."

@gagama003:

"Na polanco season be dis.What a good way to end d year for him."

@oluchiii___:

"It’s how he doesn’t make noise and still does so much for me."

@uncle_azeez:

"You for put that Shallipoppi picture for end, na everybody mood be that rn."

@quietlifeee_:

"Na Davido and Bolu be mate as offspring from rich dads, Wizkid and Adeleke na mate."

Qdot buys car for father

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had pampered his father with a new car as part of the promise he made to the old man.

In the clip shared by the singer on social media, he stated that his father has never pressured him for money.

He first pranked his dad about the car, before driving it to his house.

