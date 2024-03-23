Burna Boy has acquired a new Roll Royce Cullinan and showed off in his Insta story while displaying all the cars in his garage

The new whip which cost millions of naira has a customized diamond spirit on the bonnet which is glittering

The black whip was parked at a corner in his garage while the singer showed how the diamond image can be brought out from the compartment it was hidden

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini, better known as Burna Boy has joined the league of Nigerian singers splashing millions in buying Rolls Royce.

The Grammy Award winning artiste gave a sneak peek of how his garage looked in his Instagram story.

In the clip, the new whip worth millions of naira was parked at a corner. The black car has a customized diamond spirit on the bonnet.

Burna Boy buys Rolls Royce with customised diamond. Photo credit @burnaboygram

Burna Boy shows how customized image operates

In the recording, the music act who sold out international avenues for his concert operated the customized diamond spirit to the delight of fans who saw the video.

The diamond spirit was bent in a position as if it wanted to fly.

Burna Boy shows off garage

Other luxury cars the 'Last Last' crooner has were put on display in the recording.

They include a Lamborghini which he acquired not too long ago and some other expensive whips.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to the post

Netizens have reacted to the video displayed by Burna Boy. Here are some of comments below:

@originalphonedealz:

"Nigerians dey pay in full."

@stainlessxex:

"Odogwu looking like a billion bucks."

@hush_baby_01:

"BurnaBoy Has Renewed His Car Parks With Diamond Logo Rolls Royce."

@saintman_22:

"Mayweather is still ahead. Mayweather's garage is someone net worth ooo."

@mr_alamba1:

"Congratulations to him. My own is on the way. God bless all the hustlers. If you know god will bless you hit my comment."

@presh.nickie:

"After Wizkid is ODG. Don't play."

@roqeebopeniyi:

"Diamond no dey force himself to shine oh."

@akpsiri:

"Where that guy wen dey give financial advice?"

@big_access_:

"Odogwu you bad ooo."

@kjlyrics:

"I have that car in Cod."

@releminence:

"I know y’all will still argue that he’s richer than this he’s richer than that, please is the argument adding to your life or what??? Davido worth millions of $, likewise Burna and the rest let em do their things."

