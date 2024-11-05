The interior of the new Roll Royce Davido recently purchased has been sighted in a viral video on social media

The new whip arrived in Nigeria a few days ago and fans have been drooling over it because of the price

In the clip, the dealer took fans on a journey to see what the car looked like inside, and it sparked reactions from them

Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido seemed to have a high taste when it comes to the choice of his whips.

Legit.ng had reported that Davido's 2024 fully electric Roll Royce Spectre had arrived in Nigeria, and the video of what it looked like surfaced online.

Fans gush over Davdo's new Roll Royce. Photo credit@teamchivido

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the dealer, Mr Jay, who sold the car, took fans on a journey to see the interior, which allegedly cost an arm and leg.

In the recording, Mr Jay started showing off from the boot of the car, he noted that it has an extra key. He gave Lati, one of Davido's aide, the papers, and the keys.

Mr Jay says car is brand new

In the video, the dealer mentioned that the car was not a fairly used one, but it was brand new. He added that the interior was orange.

The Roll Royce also has a spirt at the back, but the dealer didn't mention if it was customised or not.

Recall that Burna Boy also took delivery of a Roll Royce months ago.

See the video here:

What fans about Davido's new car

Netizens reacted to the video of the interior of David's car. Here are some of the comments below:

@morganaliyu:

"FC go think say na advert."

@jvivi84:

"001 for president." E Choke, no cho cho."

@sandraadaoma:

"Our wife must be driven to church in this piece."

@angel_igwebuike:

"Congratulations to the king of Afrobeat."

@justiceukah:

"Who the even comparing with OBO."

@realjuicyslifestyle:

"My Idolo 30BG forever and ever."

@osayi_lyrinfy:

"Congratulation Baba."

@jvivi84:

"001 d baddest n biggest."

@done_of_lagos:

"More keys still coming 001 king of all doings."

@kanoborn11:

"No cho cho na Doings no be Twitter and rented Ferrari ."

Burna Boy customises Rolls-Royce

Legit.ng had reported that the singer had gone a step further to brand his new Roll Royce, which was delivered recently.

He got a diamond spirt for the luxury ride, and the video surfaced online when it was being delivered.

It was carefully kept in a small box and taken to the singer's house, where it was fixed to his latest whip.

