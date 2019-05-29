50 latest Nigerian lace styles and designs in 2022 (photos)

The latest Nigerian lace styles and designs make one look exceptional and exquisite without losing the African touch. Designers study and research fashion trends to understand designs that touch women's hearts before creating lace pieces and releasing them to the market.

The latest Nigerian lace styles and designs in 2022. Photo: @ezinnefashionstyles, @Lace_styles_lookbook (Modified by author)

The latest Nigerian lace styles and designs have ladies flowing with the best trends. Therefore, do not be left behind because you might just be the underdressed guest at the upcoming event. Know some of the latest lace styles in 2022 to include in your wardrobe.

Latest lace styles and designs in 2022

Designers of the latest Nigerian lace styles invent new ones while improving old designs. These latest styles are flexible enough to accommodate all body shapes and sizes, skin complexions, and people with different fashion preferences.

1. Straight body-con lace dresses

Straight body-con lace dresses. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @Lace_styles_lookbook, @Lace_styles_lookbook (Modified by author)

Body-con Nigerian lace dresses have been in fashion for years. Most of them have a knee-length slit at the back for easy movement. Let your designer know that having a slit is compulsory for your non-stretching material.

2. Mermaid Nigerian lace styles

Mermaid Nigerian lace styles. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @Lace_styles_lookbook, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Most Mermaid Nigerian lace dresses have hems sweeping the floor to achieve a princess or queenly appearance. Be careful not to wear these beautiful dresses to crowded places or events lest someone steps on them.

3. Lace dress with straps

Lace dress with straps. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook, @Lace_styles_lookbook, @Lace_styles_lookbook (Modified by author)

Swap your much-loved sleeves with straps if you will be attending an event on a hot day, especially a sunny afternoon. You can add a lightweight leather blazer (preferably any colour other than black) if you choose any of the two dresses that do not have a flower on one shoulder.

4. Ankara plus lace combo

Ankara plus lace combo. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

Nigerians are widely known for their trendy Ankara designs. Wear these mermaid designed Ankara plus lace combinations for any occasion. If you do not want an entire bodice made of lace, the tailor can simply add lace to only one sleeve.

5. Dresses with trails at the back

Dresses with trails at the back. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @Lace_styles_lookbook, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Dresses with trails at the back are simply adorable. The trails are usually detachable and fixed on the waist or shoulders. However, some women prefer their back trails attached somewhere below the but and slightly above the knees.

6. Lace dresses with trails on one side

Lace dresses with trails on one side. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @Lace_styles_lookbook, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Women who love lace dresses with trails on one side know the secret. Unlike trails attached at the back, you can roll the side trail on your hand when climbing up or going down the stairs or any other situation that needs you to carry the trail.

7. Lace dresses with mini undersides

Lace dresses with mini undersides. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook, @Lace_styles_lookbook, @Lace_styles_lookbook (Modified by author)

Wear lace dresses with a mini underside to show off your sexy legs without being too obvious. The mini-skirt underneath the dress exposes your legs and thighs, but the translucent lace prevents people from seeing your smooth skin.

8. Hip-high slit lace dresses

Hip-high slit lace dresses. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook, @Ankaraafricastyles, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

The hip-high slit lace dresses are the most trending Nigerian lace styles. It was not until the mid-1910s that slits and hemlines began to rise significantly. They have moved from floor-length to above-the-hip-length.

9. Full-length lace dresses

Full-length lace dresses. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Full-length lace dresses are mostly worn by religious and married females. Nigerian women who fall under these categories prefer these attires to other designs because they are simple and great for family and religious events.

10. Mini lace dresses

Mini lace dresses. Photo: @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles, @africafashions_ (Modified by author)

The hemline's height depends on the wearer's age, occasion, individual choice and other factors. Most latest mini lace dresses are padded from the wait downwards to prevent them from pulling upwards when walking.

11. White maxi lace dresses

White maxi lace dresses. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook, @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

White projects peacefulness and pureness and shows calmness and confidence. These versatile outfits are Nigerian weddings' hottest fashion trend. You can dress them down or glam them up with a few key accessories.

12. Ballgown lace dresses

Ballgown lace dresses. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Ballgown lace dresses are a top choice among the latest Nigerian lace styles. These body-flattering dresses highlight a woman's waist and minimize her hips to give her a cute pear shape. Please note that the full skirt might make you look larger overall if you have a full bust.

13. Mermaid lace dresses with overflowing hems

Mermaid lace dresses with overflowing hems. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Explore Nigerian mermaid lace dresses with overflowing hems. The silhouettes hug the thighs and flare dramatically towards the end. Wear the best fish-cut gowns to create a fashion statement wherever you go.

15. Mini Ankara with laces on the sleeves

Mini Ankara with laces on the sleeves. Photo: @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

Women consider wearing fewer clothes in public as indecent, most men view it as attractive, and some people call it falling victim to the western media. Nevertheless, disregard what other people think and rock your mini Ankara with lace sleeves. Feel in control of your sexuality and love yourself.

16. Princess gown lace dresses

Princess gown lace dresses. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Get ready for endless questions regarding these classic princess gown lace dresses if you ever wear them to any function. The princess gowns are closely fitted to the waistline and are unbroken by a seam. These attires will not make you feel like royalty but a fairy godmother.

17. Midi-length Ankara plus lace dresses

Midi-length Ankara plus lace dresses. Photo: @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles, @GleeStarsMag (Modified by author)

Bring out your composed nature in these dresses. A glimpse at you in a midi-length Ankara plus lace dress will tell someone you are confident and probably a corporate lady. Although your mode of dressing cannot define you, it is good to take precautions with what you wear. Dress according to the occasion, season, and so on.

18. Lace blouses and trousers

Lace blouses and trousers. Photo: @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

You can pair a lace top with trousers of any other fabric or vice versa. The latest lace blouse styles in 2022 are those with dramatic gathers at the front. These tops suit official functions if you wear a spaghetti top underneath and pair it with palazzo pants.

19. Lace dresses with accumulated ruffles on the hem

Lace dresses with accumulated gathers on the hem. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

Lace dresses with accumulated gathers on the hem give you a moment to shine in royalty and chicness. Combine these dresses with the latest pieces of jewellery, footwear, and bags to achieve an alluring appearance for the party.

20. Sleeveless mermaid lace dress

Sleeveless mermaid lace dress. Photo: @africafashions_, @africafashions_ , @africafashions_ (Modified by author)

Sleeveless mermaid lace dress suits curvy hourglass or muscular body shapes. However, people of all body shapes can also wear this design. Request your designer to add pads at the bust and hips to achieve an hourglass figure on your big day.

21. A dress with a laced bodice and a wrapper-like design

A dress with a laced bodice and a wrapper-like design. Photo: @africafashions_, @africafashions_, @africafashions_ (Modified by author)

A dress with a laced bodice and a wrapper-like design at the front usually makes one's waist look thinner. Adding a native headpiece brings out your conservative side and makes people understand you are someone who values traditions. Instead of tying a wrapper, the tailor can fit it on the dress.

23. Classic skater lace skirts

Classic skater lace skirts. Photo: @Lady Gold's Fashion Abode., @Lady Gold's Fashion Abode., @Lady Gold's Fashion Abode. (Modified by author)

Wear your lace skirt with an off-shoulder Demin top, or have them joined to make a dress. You can also pair the layered lace skirt with a fitting long-sleeved Denim top. Another way of wearing lace skirts is by pairing them with a fitting cotton top. Heels are the best shoes for all the latest lace skirt and blouse styles 2022 for ladies.

24. Lace over an Ankara skater dress

Lace over an Ankara skater dress. Photo: @africafashions_, @africafashions_, @africafashions_ (Modified by author)

Wear this gorgeous outfit with minimum accessories or none. Women adore dresses with these recent lace styles because they gives them the freedom to play around with colours. The lace's colour can match any of the Ankara material's dominant colours. Additionally, it does not have to be of similar colour to the bodice.

25. Lace dresses with accumulated ruffles at the hem

Lace dresses with accumulated gathers at the hem. Photo: @GleeStarsMag, @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

Women love lace dresses with accumulated gathers at the hem because they are flattering. The slit makes it easy for one to walk in these dress designs. Additionally, the accumulated lace gathers are lightweight and smooth on the skin.

26. Lace jumpsuit designs

Lace jumpsuit designs. Photo: @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

Lace jumpsuits are among the best latest styles for lace if you like clothes that give you an all-on-one shape form. In addition, the unbroken vertical line gives the wearer an illusion of extra height. You can blend silk and lace materials when making your jumpsuit.

27. White feather dresses

White feather dresses. Photo: @Ankaraafricastyles, @Ankaraafricastyles (Modified by author)

White feather dresses are some of the most expensive lace styles for ladies because feathers are an extravagant accessory in fashion. They are also an excellent way of adding a playful element to an outfit. Keep your accessories on the cooler side by donning silver, clear, or white shoes and jewellery. You can also try pale gold or black accessories, depending on what complements your skin tone.

28. One-shoulder lace dress

One-shoulder lace dress. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook

Choose mini, ballerina length, midi, tea length, or full-length; however, you wish to wear your one-shoulder lace dress. You can also attract attention with a thin or thick strap on the other shoulder. Choose a headpiece for an elegant look or a make your hair for a sweeter touch.

29. Lace dress with a nude-coloured lining

Lace dress with a nude-coloured lining. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook

A lace dress with a nude-coloured lining adds extra cool to your daily casual rotation. These fashionable outfits make one look casually edgy without making too much effort. Large pieces of jewellery can be just what you need to keep your appearance elegant.

30. Fish-cut lace dress with a knee-high slit

Fish-cut lace dress with a knee-high slit. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook

Most women wear knee-high slits to make their legs look and feel better. Rocking your heels is fine, but knee-length boots look better with any dress whose slit is above the knees. Try it out and see how the boots will help you flaunt your slit dress without much effort.

31. Lace dress with a removable peplum frill

Lace dress with a removable peplum frill. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook

A detachable peplum frill has a touch of feminine flare with a playful flounce. Wear the waistline frill at the beginning of the party and remove it later to wow your guests with a new look. Have peplum frills of several colours and interchange them whenever you want.

If you want, break the outfit into several latest skirt and blouse lace styles; a top without a peplum, a peplum top, a skirt with a peplum or one without a peplum.

32. Mermaid designed lace dress

Mermaid designed lace dress. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook

The huge dramatic sleeve on this mermaid lace dress is everything you need to make a statement. Who would dare forget your outfit after the event? Sleeves protect the arms and shoulders from the sun or provide warmth, but you can take them beyond their practical nature. Have them in different styles for beauty.

33. Lace dress with a nude-coloured lining

Lace dress with a nude-coloured lining. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook

Lace is constantly in style and a top trend in Nigeria. Lace dresses do not have to be done in white or cream to get a cool look and feel fresh. You can still look chic and on-trend with pink and other colours.

34. Cleavage revealing long-sleeved lace dress

Cleavage revealing long-sleeved lace dress. Photo: @Lace_styles_lookbook

You must have noticed that most latest Nigerian lace styles are cleavage revealing dresses padded at the bust or hips. Since Nigerian women love looking good and sexy, designers spoil them with countless designs. However, beware of daring necklines that expose too much, for they might send a wrong message to people.

35. Short skater and high-low lace dresses

Short skater and high-low lace dresses. Photo: @Ankaraafricastyles, @Lady Gold's Fashion Abode. (Modified by author)

Short skaters and high-low lace dresses are the prettiest designs for ladies. Modify their looks by choosing an off-shoulder, one-arm, straps, or sleeveless design. Moreover, change the hems to create more vibrant styles that make you the centre of attention in any gathering.

36. Lace dress with fur-like design at the hem and on the chest

Lace dress with fur-like design at the hem and on the chest. Photo: @africafashions_, @africafashions_ (Modified by author)

Fur clothing originated from the West, where climates are mild and cool. Today's fashion designers have made it one of the best modern clothing alternatives. Fur adds a refined touch and generates a new feel to any lace design. A dress looks lovely with a fur-like design at the bust, hem, or sleeves.

37. Black lace dress with a nude-coloured lining

Black lace dress with a nude-coloured lining. Photo: @africafashions_, @africafashions_, @africafashions_ (Modified by author)

Black lace dresses with nude-coloured linings will never disappear from the wardrobes of female fashion-mongers. Complete the look with the plain-coloured clutch or sling bags, gele (headpiece), heels, wrist watches and bangles.

38. Purple peplum blouse and a pink body-con skirt

Purple peplum blouse and a pink body-con skirt. Photo: @ezinnefashionstyles

The purple peplum blouse and pink body-con skirt have a feminine look that makes one feel royalty. The classic one-shoulder peplum dress has a magical fairy touch and can be worn to a wedding, a dinner date or a formal party. You will rarely find a find the latest lace blouse styles for 2022 that lacks a peplum.

39. Wine red lace dress

Wine red lace dress. Photo: @ezinnefashionstyles

The flower patterns and the trail add some chicness to this red dress. Wear a pleasant shade of red or nude lipstick, gold jewellery, white or black heels, and a pretty clutch bag to keep eyes glued on you.

40. High-low and layered lace dresses

High-low and layered lace dresses. Photo: @Lady Gold's Fashion Abode., @Lady Gold's Fashion Abode., Lady Gold's Fashion Abode. (Modified by author)

These are the best outfits for announcing your arrival at any event. You will not have to walk around greeting everyone. Relax and be ready to smile when you catch them staring at your high-low or the layered lace dress.

41. Lace dress with puffy sleeves

Lace dress with puffy sleeves. Photo: @mbandfashionworld

The lace dress with puffy sleeves can be worn in different styles. It is a single-piece gown but can be split into the latest lace skirt and blouse styles in 2022, for ladies. Anyone with a good eye for fashion can identify this style's uniqueness and alluring beauty.

42. Simple Ankara skater dress with lace sleeves

Simple Ankara skater dress with lace sleeves. Photo: @mbandfashionworld

Revamped your simple Ankara skater dresses by adding the latest lace styles on the sleeves. People rarely turn a blind eye to such calm and classy looks. Thrown on a pair of heels to complement the look.

43. Purple off-shoulder lace dress

Purple off-shoulder lace dress. Photo: @mbandfashionworld

Wear this irresistibly cute garment if scheduled for a dinner party or any other evening event. Purple goes well with all skin complexions and dark skin. Your plan should be to steal the spotlight. They might forget your name but never let them forget your outfit.

44. Peplum blouse and mermaid skirt

Peplum blouse and mermaid skirt. Photo: @mbandfashionworld

Peplum blouses and matching mermaid skirts are among the most bought and latest Nigerian lace styles. These garments bring out one's curves while covering any flaws on the waist. Hence, they are recommended for anyone who desires a perfect curvy look.

45. Black full-length lace dress

Black full-length lace dress. Photo: @partyfied

If you like non-revealing outfits that shape their curves, consider wearing this outfit. The black long lacy dress takes your body shape but does not reveal so much. You can skip the accessories if you have a matching clutch bag, headpiece, and shoes.

46. Ankara lace style

Ankara lace style. Photo: @ankara_and_lace

Here is another Ankara plus lace combo for anyone who likes a modern feel. Ankara dresses with laced sleeves are commonly worn by bridesmaids. This off-shoulder design is quite unique because the dress has ruffles from the waistline downwards. Moreover, the black belt-like material defines the waistline.

47. Off-shoulder white gown

Off-shoulder white gown. Photo: @stylistabymaureen

A white gown looks good on anyone because laces lend it a glamorous effect. Pull the dress' sleeves to make it an off-shoulder dress. If you like, create a more diverse style by pairing a maxi mermaid skirt and blouse instead of the usual white gown.

48. Green lace dress

Green lace dress. Photo: @ezinnefashionstyles

Express your personality in this elaborate and unique design. Green exhibits your love for nature while layers and outstanding sleeves confirm your boldness. The modern and classy touch of this dress will have you standing out amidst other women.

49. Ankara peplum blouse and a mermaid skirt

Ankara peplum blouse and a mermaid skirt. Photo: @ezinnefashionstyles

You will never regret falling in love with Nigerian lace styles. Designs fall out of fashion after a while, but this one is here to stay. The lady is wearing an Ankara peplum top with lace on one shoulder and at the rib.

Peplum blouses and mermaid styled skirts are among the most trending skirt and blouse lace styles. She would also look good with a plain-coloured mini-skirt or a pair of jeans.

50. A peach lace dress with a mini underskirt

Peach lace dress with a mini underskirt. Photo: @ezinnefashionstyles

Peach lace dresses are among the best outfits for ladies. If you aim to look sophisticated, embellish your look with pearls or beaded native necklaces and bangles. The skirt of the dress (underside of a dress) is short enough to reveal your sexy feet. Check out more outfits on Pinterest at Cord lace latest Nigerian lace styles and designs.

The latest Nigerian lace styles and designs are old styles revolving around new ones. The trendy designs have broken the monotony of plain gowns, dresses, tops, and skirts. Lace styles carry more elegance and will continue to evolve as long as women keep adding new trends to their wardrobes.

