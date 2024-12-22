2024 is gradually coming to an end, and several top celebrities had clashed during the year

Many fans were left divided and taking sides on social media as these public figures tackled each other

Legit.ng gathered a list of some of the celebrity clashes that trended on social media and caused a stir in 2024

The Nigerian entertainment industry had several highlights in 2024, some of which included heated clashes between celebrities.

At the start of the year, some people went into it to share love and light. However, a few others seemed to have it out for one or two people and made sure to tackle them as the months passed.

Some top celebrities, including musicians, movie stars, social media personalities, and others, made the news over their clashes with others. Legit.ng has gathered a list of the celebrity beefs that rocked social media in 2024.

Davido, Wizkid, Iyabo Ojo, VDM, and other celebrity beefs that trended in 2024. Photos: @iyaboojofespris, @psquareworld, @verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

1. VeryDarkMan and Iyabo Ojo fight dirty:

Nigerian online critic Vincent Martins Otse, aka VeryDarkMan or VDM, and Nollywood actress Iyabo Ojo have had it out for each other since the death of fast-rising musician Mohbad. What started out as a fight for justice for the deceased musician became a heated war of words on social media, with both parties tackling each other at every given opportunity. One incident that drew the attention of many was when VDM claimed Iyabo Ojo was not invited to Davido’s main wedding but only got invited to the one held later in the day for distant friends. This led to Iyabo Ojo sharing proof that she was personally invited by Davido through his big sister, Sharon, and that her invite was for the main event which started in the morning. Social media fans also investigated and discovered that VDM was the one who got invited to the after party, even though he managed to attend the main ceremony by hitching a ride with footballer Victor Osimhen and others. This did not stop VDM from dragging the actress especially because she said what he considered to be an insult to his old mother. It is not clear whether Iyabo Ojo and VDM’s beef will end with the year 2024 as it is obvious that both parties don’t see eye to eye.

2. PSquare’s Peter Okoye accuses his twin Paul and big brother Jude of fraud:

Another fight that shook the Nigerian social media space in 2024 was when top singers Peter and Paul Okoye of PSquare announced that they were no longer a group for the umpteenth time. This time around, Paul claimed that Peter got him and their big brother, Jude, arrested by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC). However, Peter fired back by saying that none of such happened and that Paul was only invited for questioning after shady dealings concerning their royalties were discovered. The fight between the twins spilled into the both of them dragging one song, Winning, on social media. Peter released the song first, but Paul claimed it was his song and that it was supposed to be part of his yet-to-be-released album. One thing is clear about the PSquare beef though, many fans seem to be over it and just want them to live together in peace.

3. VeryDarkMan and Falz take their matter to court:

Another celebrity clash that took over the social media space in 2024 when online critic, VeryDarkMan allegedly made defamatory statements against rapper Folarin ‘Falz’ Falana and his human rights lawyer father, Femi Falana. It all started when VDM exposed an audio said to be of crossdresser Bobrisky claiming that he never stayed in jail after he was sentenced and that Falz linked him up with his lawyer father to get a presidential pardon after paying millions. This led to VDM making some side comments about the rapper’s family and they decided to take legal action against him. As at the time of this publication, the matter is still in court.

4. Wizkid lambastes Davido on X:

When people thought all was finally well between singer David ‘Davido’ Adeleke and Ayodeji ‘Wizkid’ Balogun, the Grammy-winning musician started a lengthy rant on his X page, blasting the 30BG boss. Wizkid dragged Davido for several days on the internet while leaving fans confused about what must have triggered the outburst. However, in a surprising turn of events, Davido failed to publicly acknowledge the negativity and went about his business. Despite that, some of OBO’s boys were on the internet making some threats, which worried fans as they hoped for everything to settle amicably between the singers.

5. Yul Edochie blasts Junior Pope after his death:

Another celebrity beef that took netizens by surprise was when Nollywood actor Yul Edochie slammed his late colleague, John Paul Odonwodo aka Junior Pope, on social media after his death. Recall that Jnr Pope died by drowning alongside others while on a movie location. Yul accused the late movie star of being a backstabber because he treated the deceased like a good friend before he betrayed him. The controversial actor eventually announced that he had forgiven Jnr Pope after he was incessantly dragged by his other colleagues.

6. Davido and Sophia Momodu:

Nigerian singer Davido had a heated battle with the mother of his first child, Sophia Momodu. The 30BG boss took legal action against Sophia for custody of Imade. This led to the social media influencer exposing how Davido withdrew his financial support for Imade after she decided to stop sleeping with him. Sophia also exposed how Davido’s billionaire father, Adedeji Adeleke, had been the one paying Imade’s school fees after the music star abandoned her. When the matter was taken to court, Sophia’s legal representatives explained how they did not feel Imade would be safe in Davido’s custody, considering that he was always surrounded by his 30BG groupies and his first son, Ifeanyi, died in their home. This discussion led to a heated social media debate as fans took sides on the matter.

7. Angela Okorie blasts Zubby Michael after Jnr Pope’s death:

Another celebrity clash that trended in 2024 was when actress Angela Okorie rained insults on her colleague, Zubby Michael over Jnr Pope’s death. Angela claimed Zubby had fake love for the deceased and even had something to say after videos emerged of Zubby at the burial. Thankfully, the two movie stars eventually reconciled.

8. Portable slams Queen Dami over TikTok live:

Singer Habeeb Okikiola Badmus aka Portable also managed to trend throughout 2024 for controversial reasons. One of which was when he rained insults on his lover, Queen Dami, for going live on her TikTok page. The Zazu crooner joined the former Oyo queen’s live program to curse her out and this led to the late Alaafin of Oyo’s wife to move out of the singer’s apartment. Portable started to rant online and make a series of messy claims about Queen Dami including how she’s the reason he has not won a Grammy award.

These are some of the celebrity clashes that had fans on the edge of their seats and taking sides in 2024. While some of them managed to bury the hatchet, others still had it out for each other.

Nigerian celebs who reconciled in 2024

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that some Nigerian celebrities who had been beefing with each other finally reconciled.

In the article, Legit.ng checked out some celebs who had fought each other but decided to sheath their swords in 2024.

The list includes Kunle Afolayan and his brother, Aremu, Angela Okorie and Zubby Michael to name a few.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng