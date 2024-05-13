Burna Boy has gone a step further to brand his new Roll Royce which was delivered a few weeks ago to him

He got a diamond spirt for the luxury ride, and the video surfaced online when it was being delivered

It was carefully kept in a small box and taken to the singer's house where it was fixed to his latest whip

Afrobeat singer, Ebunoluwa Damini Ogulu, professionally known as Burna Boy, has shown that he can go to any extent to ensure he gets the good things of life at his beck and call.

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy took delivery of his Roll Royce a few days ago and showed off on the internet

Burna Boy customises new Rolls Royce Photo credit @burnaboygram

Source: Instagram

In a new development, the Last Last crooner has customised his new whip with a diamond spirt worth millions of Naira. The video of the new feat was applauded by many who came across it.

Man delivers Burna Boy's diamond spirit

In the viral recording, a man was seen carrying the box that had the diamond spirt, which was delivered to the singer.

It was opened, and the image was glittering and screaming luxury as it was fixed to his new Rolls-Royce.

The Grammy Award winner was seen admiring his latest acquisition.

This is not the first ride that Burna Boy would customise. He has other automobiles with customised diamond spirt on their bonnet as well.

Below is the video:

How fans reacted to the post

Reaction have trailed the video of Burna Boy's new feat. Here are some of the comments below:

@theonlyextower_:

"Burna ati backie."

@legitwayz_:

"Wahala!"

@machala_lb:

"This is Massive."

@aven_sent1996':

"ODG."

@temmy_collection101:

"God when."

@hollamuller05:

"All On God ."

@abaga_luba:

"Make I see this car for road I go pull am run.'

@user_not_sleepingx:

"Odogwu no be nickname."

@abaga_luba:

"Make I see this car for road I go pull am run."

@mykel4321:

"Create jobs with this money not oppress the masses."

Burna Boy buys Rolls Royce

Legit.ng had reported that Burna Boy had bought a Rolls-Royce Cullinan and showed off on social media.

The new whip which cost millions of Naira had a customised diamond spirit on the bonnet.

The black automobile was sparked in his garage, while Odogwu ensured that he gave his fans a view of how his diamond spirit was operated.

Source: Legit.ng