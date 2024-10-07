Actress Evan Okoro has celebrated another milestone in her life in a sweet video sighted on social media

In the clip, she said people called her poor, but life was stages by stages, she and her mother who was wearing the Lord Chosen jacket danced

She also went to drag her aged father to join in the celebration as they both danced to mark the new feat

Nollywood actress, Evan Okoro, is over the moon as she unveiled her new house worth millions of naira.

Legit.ng had reported that the movie star had lost her property after Delta state government demolished some buildings.

In the video shared by the actress, she was dancing with her mother, who wore the Lord Chosen jacket. She noted that people had called her poor after her house was brought down.

She also mentioned that life was stage by stage.

Evan Okoro drags father to dance

In the recording, the happy new house owner went to father and gave him a peck. She dragged him to the center of her compound and forced him to dance with her.

Okoro took her fans to see the interior of the building as she also went upstairs to show off the empty space.

In the caption of her post, she thanked her brother Franklin Okoro for being her backbone.

Recall that another actress Kiitan Bukaol also lost her building after government demolished her house.

See the post here:

How fans reacted to Okoro's post

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of fans to Okoro's post. Here are some of the comments below:

Government complains about Lagos structure

Legit.ng had reported that the Lagos state government had made it public that most of the buildings erected at Ibeju Lekki were against the master plan of the state.

The government said about 80% of all the houses had been marked and flagged as they were outrightly in opposition to what the government had planned on the land.

The government reiterated its commitment to ensuring all land and house owners strictly obey the law.

Source: Legit.ng