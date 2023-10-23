Nollywood actress Ruth Eze has made a video of the beautiful house she built for her dearest mother

The bungalow was erected on a massive land and painted with three colours: white, grey and orange

The actress ensured she left enough space at the front of the building to accommodate enough cars

Nollywood actress Ruth Eze, fondly called 'Her Majesty', has warmed the hearts of her followers with the kind gesture she gave her mother. The ebony-skinned thespian has built a state-of-the-art structure for her mother.

She shared the clip of the new building on her Instagram page and wrote a short caption with it, "A small gift for my mom". She ended it with a love emoji.

Ruth Eze builds a bungalow for her mother

The bungalow the actress constructed was on a very massive land. She left enough space at the front of the house for recreational activities and parking cars.

From the clip, she is yet to put interlock bricks or concrete at the front of the building as the place still has muddy sand.

See the clip of the building here:

Fans react to the video of the house Ruth Eze built for her mother

Netizens have reacted to the recording of Eze erecting a structure for her mother. Many prayed for her and congratulated her on her laudable feat. Here are some of the comments below.

@soniaogeneoofficial:

"Oh wow congratulations darling more blessings ."

@interiordesigner_andconsultant:

"Congratulations dear. God is great.

@is_blessingbrowne:

"Mommy Deserves it.. You are a gift to us mama.. may God Continue to bless and keep you for us..we love you so much ."

@graceameh15:

"God bless u dear."

@tcharls_ozuruigbo:

"Congrats

@xo_xo_lois1:

"Congratulations mommi ."

@de_ees_brand:

"Weldon my lady."

@her_majestyrutheze:

"A Small Gift For My Mum."

@christabelegbenya:

"Congratulations , may God bless you ."

@megasimproduction':

"This is not small ooo May God bless u for doing this, wow."

@officialsirkome:

"Congratulations beautiful, more grace amen."

