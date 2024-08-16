Nigerian dancer Poco Lee has bought himself a brand new Mercedes Benz G-Wagon to the joy of fans

A series of photos and videos of the socialite’s luxury new car made the rounds on social media

Many fans reacted to Poco Lee’s new car, with majority of them celebrating with him

Nigerian dancer Iweh Pascal Odinaka, aka Poco Lee, recently bought himself a brand new G-Wagon.

On August 15, 2024, reports circulated that the celebrity dancer finally took delivery of his luxury car.

Taking to his Instagram stories, Poco posted a series of videos showing the moment the car arrived at the port before getting delivered to him.

Fans celebrate as Poco Lee buys G-Wagon. Photos: @m_jautos, @poco_lee

See the clip below:

Another video on the dancer’s Instastories showed him with media personality Egungun, who was also checking out the new car as they took a ride in it. Poco admitted that he loved the vehicle.

See a video of Poco Lee with Egungun below:

See photos of the ride below:

Fans react as Poco Lee gets new car

Poco Lee’s latest feat was met with heartwarming reactions from social media. After the news went viral, many netizens congratulated the dancer. Read what some of them had to say below:

Soloakp__:

“Big congrats 🎉.”

_pat_jnr:

“Congratulations happiest man on earth 😂😂.”

Ig__landlord:

“May be na only me no dey see this Car as something big may be cus of it look ... 🙌🙌🙌 Car wey be like Handicap... buy Car wey be like Eniola Badmus Throwback.”

generalmaleek:

“Na who dey suffer dey lead protest just like portable talk am 😂😂😂😂.”

its_success20010:

“Where him go park am now??”

Babydeejah11:

“Congratulations to pocolee💞 God wey do his own go do ours insha Allah 👏💞.”

___bundle___:

“Where una dey see this money congratulations man 🌚.”

Barthooptimist:

“Poco wey nor dey stay house 😂.”

And_rewstore:

“Big congratulations to big poco more wins big bro 😎.”

chibunco:

“Happiest Nigerian 🔥.”

Og_bema:

“Poco lee no come to play.”

Sajak.shrestha:

“Such a stunning ride!”

