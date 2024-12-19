Nigerian youths are arguably the most daring and ambitious sets of humans walking the face of the earth and some have put this to use in reaching their favourite celebrities in 2024. While some got unexpected responses from their celebrity of interest, others were ignored. It would seem that messaging celebrities and getting replies from them means a lot to some people.

They became internet sensations after messaging Nigerian celebrities. Photo Credit: @_african.salad_, @emizzykay

Source: TikTok

In 2024, three Nigerian youths became viral sensations for messaging some Nigerian celebrities.

Of the three, only two got more than they bargained for, while one got no response despite her persistence.

In this article, Legit.ng revisits the stories of three Nigerian youths who became famous on social media after they messaged popular Nigerians.

1. Lady who DMed Nikos Living

Some months ago, an Instagram chat between Davido's cousin, Adenike Adeleke, popularly known as Nikos Living, and a female corps member serving in Osun State went viral on social media.

This is because Nikos Living not only responded freely with the corps member named Ngozi, but she also gifted her N100k.

Ngozi had posted the chats on TikTok as she celebrated the unexpected cash gift. It happened that Ngozi had messaged Nikos Living, complaining about their welfare in the Osun State Orientation Camp and inviting the governor's daughter to visit them.

The governor's daughter promised to visit the camp and eventually donated bags of rice and cows when she visited.

However, Ngozi was not able to have a personal moment with Nikos Living, which prompted her to message the accessible governor's daughter, who, in turn, rewarded her persistence.

2. Young man who DMed Jarvis

Sometime in November, a young man known on TikTok as @emizzykay became a viral sensation after he posted his chats with popular content creator Jarvis, real name Amadou Elizabeth Aminata.

The young man, who is in love with the content creator, sent her a message request on TikTok and was shocked she accepted.

He seized the moment to profess his love for Jarvis, and the young lady replied him freely, expressing surprise that he loves her.

The young man further showed concern for Jarvis' mouth problem and pushed his luck by expressing fear that Peller, a popular Nigerian TikTok streamer, might come for him due to his interest in her. He got an unexpected reply from Jarvis.

"Me and Peller are just best friends.

"Nothing else," Jarvis told him in the released chats.

Her response to the lad sent social media users into a frenzy, as people thought they were dating.

3. Lady who DMed singer Fireboy DML

In July, an obsessed fan of singer Adedamola Oyinlola Adefolahan, popularly known as Fireboy DML, drew the ire of many after she showed the unreplied messages she had been sending him since 2022.

Despite her persistence, Fireboy DML never gave her a listening ear. Her unnoticed efforts, however, made her trend on TikTok.

She even sent the singer's voice notes, to no avail. The lady publicly admitted that she was ashamed of herself, but this did not stop people from making fun of her.

Perhaps affected by the criticism, she would later take down her post.

Lady makes picture frame of Davido's response

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a starstruck lady had made a picture frame of Davido's birthday message to her.

The lady celebrated her birthday on November 28, 2024, and posted a video wishing Davido would send her a birthday message.

Surprisingly, Davido granted her request by wishing her a happy birthday on X. The excited lady reacted to Davido's birthday wish in an unexpected manner.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng