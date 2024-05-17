Singer Seyi Vibez is the latest Nigerian celebrity to acquire a brand new Lamborghini Urus worth millions of naira

A viral video showed the singer who made it to the BET Awards 2024 nominee seated on the new whip

Seyi Vibez's acquisition comes barely a few days after his supposed rival, Portable, was arrested over unpaid debt

It is a moment of celebration for Nigerian singer Seyi Vibez, whose real name is Balogun Afolabi Oluwaloseyi, and his fans as he recently acquired a brand new Lamborghini Urus.

Seyi Vibez, one of the Nigerian singers nominated for a BET Award in 2024 in a viral video, sat comfortably in his brand new multi-million naira Lamborghini Urus.

Video of Seyi Vibez's new Lamborghini Urus trend. Credit: @seyivibez

Source: Instagram

Another video showed the singer seated on the roof of the expensive whip as he joined Wizkid, Rema, Burna Boy, and several others who own similar cars in their garages.

The Lamborghini Urus is reportedly worth N400 million.

Watch a viral video of Seyi VIbez with his Lamborghini Urus below:

This comes a few days after Portable Zazu, who has a beef with Seyi Vibez, was arrested for failing to balance the payment of a Mercedes Benz he bought.

Fans congratulate Seyi Vibez

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions as netizens took to the comment section to congratulate the singer. Read the messages as others threw shades at Zinoleesky below:

holah_gold_01:

"Seyi go buy Una record label."

lawee_oflagos001:

"Seyi talk say I get money to buy you Ferrari no be lie ooo."

onasanyashakirudeen:

"You sha see say na in house he they way you na they cap rubbish say no be him get am."

alicerose_45:

"No be record label boss name Dey there na hin name gangan Dey LOSEYI don’t play."

pretty_stinah:

"Clear road seh this one no be 2007 model o. This is a Lamborghini. N.S.N.V scream Lamborghini."

Source: Legit.ng