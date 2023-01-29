The year 2023 kicked off on a very interesting note on social media with drama from the previous year also crossing over to January

A number of celebrities made headlines right from the first day of January 2023 and this remained prevalent for the whole month

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the hot celebrity gist that trended in January 2023 and got netizens buzzing

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

The year 2023, just like most New Year celebrations, started with people having the mindset to begin afresh and on a clean slate. However, that was not long lasting, especially in celebrity circles.

A number of Nigerian celebrities quickly made the news right from January for interesting reasons.

While some of them celebrated their big wins, others were dragged in the mud for some of their actions.

14 Nigerian celebrity gist that trended in January 2023. Photos: @falexxforever, @nedu_wazobiafm, @empressnjamah, @brymolawale

Source: Instagram

Today, Legit.ng will be taking a look at some of the gist from Nigerian celebrities that trended on social media in January 2023.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

1. Burna Boy January 1 concert:

Grammy-winning Nigerian artist, Burna Boy, trended for the wrong reasons during the new year over his less than successful concert that got a lot of people complaining. It is no longer news that the tickets cost at least N30,000 but fans did not mind and had high hopes seeing as Burna was known for giving stellar stage performances abroad. However, the audience was reportedly kept waiting for about 8 hours, some of those in the VIP section did not get seats, fans were fatigued and more and did not have a fun time like they wanted. Burna also reportedly 'kicked' a fan who tried to climb the stage.

2. Fancy and Alexx Ekubo:

Nollywood actor, Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancee, Fancy Acholonu’s drama started in December 2022 when she publicly apologised to the film star and seemed to beg him to rekindle their relationship. Things later blew up in January after Fancy disclosed that Alexx had made her publicly apologise and that they had written the post caption together but he made it seem like he was unaware and get dragged for it alone. This then led to a series of back and forths on social media with Fancy granting interviews and speaking on how Alexx never touched her during the five years they were together, he told her to go and sleep with other men and more messy details that got netizens talking.

3. Big Brother Titans:

The highly criticised Big Brother show kicked off on January 15, 2023, despite mixed feelings from netizens, particularly Nigerians. Many of them claimed it was the government’s way of distracting the youths from voting during the election. A few others however argued that voting only takes a few moments and if BBTitans is a distraction, then football matches and other activities are also distractions.

4. Empress Njamah blackmail:

Nollywood actress, Empress Njamah’s love turned sour after her Liberian ex-fiance, George Wade, was discovered to have been physically abusive to her and also blackmailing her. In January 2023, Wade, who is on the run, leaked a series of Empress’ unclad videos on social media. This led to people calling for his arrest as they sympathised with the actress.

5. Yomi Gold divorce:

Nollywood actor, Yomi Gold, got netizens talking after publicly announcing his separation from his second wife after just a year. Their union had produced a baby girl. Recall that the actor had parted ways with his first wife to get married to his second wife. A number of netizens claimed the actor has to be the one with the problem.

6. Nkiru Sylvanus’ wedding:

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, left many people celebrating her after announcing her engagement to her handsome husband, Riches Sammy. Photos and videos from their white wedding and traditional wedding made the rounds on social media and some movie stars were in attendance. At a point, fans also bombarded the actress’ husband’s page to advise him and to also warn him to take care of Nkiru.

7.Brymo hate speech:

Talented and celebrated Nigerian singer, Brymo, no doubt disappointed a number of netizens after he made a series of controversial statements about Igbos on social media as he tried to endorse his own presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Brymo was labelled a bigot and a tribalist and a petition was created to prevent him from winning an AFRIMA Award due to his statement. Brymo later apologised online but a number of fans seemed to have cancelled him by then.

8. Blessing CEO and IVD:

Controversial Nigerian blogger, Blessing Okoro aka Blessing CEO, got people talking after she sparked rumours of dating equally controversial businessman, IVD, whose wife died a few months ago after a domestic violence scuffle. Blessing had posted a man’s hand on her page and followed it up with a sweet caption of her finding love and netizens dug up another photo of IVD and what looked like a similar tattoo on his hand.

9. Ubi Franklin gets Ifeanyi tattoo:

Nigerian talent manager, Ubi Franklin, stirred mixed reactions on social media after he posted a tattoo he got on his arm to remember Davido’s late son, Ifeanyi. A number of netizens bashed him for it while others noted that it was all love.

10. Davido and Chioma tattoo:

The celebrity couple continued to remain lowkey on social media after the demise of their son, Ifeanyi, as they focused on rekindling their love for each other. A video later made the rounds online of Davido and Chioma getting tattoos of each other’s names on their ring fingers. This gesture touched the hearts of many fans.

11. Mercy Eke’s real age:

BBNaija Pepper Dem winner, Mercy Eke, became a trending topic on social media for days after netizens discovered her real age after she posted her voter’s card online. The reality star had left her VIN exposed in the process and netizens used her details to get her details and they posted it online. Her PVC details revealed that she was 32 even though she recently celebrated her 29th birthday.

12.Halima Abubakar and Apostle Johnson Suleman:

Nigerian preacher, Apostle Suleman, was once again dragged on social media for controversial reasons over his alleged ‘unholy’ relationship with Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar. The ailing movie star recounted how he made her terminate pregnancies among other things.

13. Wizkid and Mr Jollof:

Nigerian comedian and top Wizkid fan, Mr Jollof, fell on the singer’s wrong side after criticising him for announcing a joint tour with Davido on social media. Jollof had claimed Wiz was only using it to gain attention because his More Love, Less Ego album wasn’t doing so well. Wizkid then reacted by throwing shade at the comedian online and calling him a man who begged to feed his family. This greatly triggered Jollof and he reacted with a series of video replies.

14.Nedu’s podcast:

Popular Nigerian media personality, Nedu, fell on the wrong side of many celebrities after clips from his podcast went viral. In one video, he claimed he had walked in on one of his friends in action with two female celebrities at the same time. He had also claimed girls who go for the BBNaija reality show only do that to find customers. In another viral clip, he had described Papaya Ex as that girl who lies a lot. A number of female celebrities came for him and noted that they could afford their luxury lifestyles through hard work and not by being with men.

These are some the Nigerian celebrity gist that rocked January 2023 and kept netizens busy with things to say.

Source: Legit.ng