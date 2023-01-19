Entertainer and social media influencer Mr Jollof has taken to Instagram with a video post calling out Wizkid

Mr Jollof faulted the singer for taking a swipe at his family while making it clear that he has never gotten any financial reward from him

Jollof recounted how Wizkid failed to fulfil a N10m promise to him and many were spotted in the comment section with mixed reactions

Controversial social media influencer, Mr Jollof, has heavily ‘knocked’ music star, Ayodeji Balogun aka Wizkid, in a rant video shared on Instagram.

The drama started after Jollof took to Instagram shading the singer following his announcement of a joint tour with colleague, Davido.

Mr Jollof blasts Wizkid. Photo: @mr.jollof/@wizkid

Wizkid, in turn, took to his Instastory channel with an indirect shade as he called on Jollof to make sure that his family is well fed before ranting online.

In his response video, Mr Jollof addressed Wizkid by his real name and stressed that he has never received any assistance from the singer.

He expressed his strong reservation against the singer’s decision to take an indirect swipe at his family because of his words.

Jollof ‘knocked’ Wizkid and stressed how he has supported him over the years by taking on the expense to attend his concerts in different locations and stream his music.

He said the only time he asked for Wizkid’s assistance, the singer promised to give him N10 million but never kept his promise.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react

nomistake said:

"Bro you’re fighting yourself Egbon,wizkid no get your time. Let spread love,many of us look up to you."

yungkumzee said:

"So na you Wizkid dey refer to say you be house boy? Haba na , you self for just lock up , most of us know know say you deh beg.."

governorscousin said:

"Let love lead and peace reign my brothers ❤️."

hdthoughtx said:

"@mr.jollof_ abeg bros ..u nor need all this things ...u know as wizkid tey dey right from time ...unless na fake love you dey claim all this while."

the_real_tobe_official said:

"Jollof need wrestling match with Wiz This year Netflix sha."

etinosaofficial said:

"This my Warri Portable. Anybody can collect. Even me as I dey comment so, if I do anyhow, Jollof go still enter me the glb of Warri ."

Mr Jollof calls out Zinoleesky

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported that Mr Jollof took a swipe at Marlian Music artiste, Zinoleesky.

An enraged Mr Jollof accused the singer of failing to perform at a show after he was paid N5 million.

"I no pay you for appearance na to perform. I will teach you manners if you wan follow me pump," he wrote.

Source: Legit.ng