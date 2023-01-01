Blessing CEO recently unveiled her lover, and in a matter of hours, it was reported that she is dating businessman IVD

The only detail shared about her man was the tattoo of her name on his hand, but the relationship expert is currently trending

IVD's wife Bimbo died recently under questionable circumstances, and it now seems to be clear, why Blessing kept defending him during that period

Controversial relationship expert Blessing CEO is currently trending on social media platforms.

The entrepreneur made it to the news after she showed off the tattoo of her name on her man's hand and gushed over how he broke her walls and guards to get her to fall in love with him.

Nigerians drag Blessing CEO over post of her lover Photo credit: @blessingceo/@ivd001

Blessing continued by praising her man for succeeding where many failed and made her realize her feelings were not dead.

"Never been so bold to post any MAN on my timeline on social media. But I don’t know why you seem so right❤️.Mixed feelings (fear and excitement) I taught my feelings had died with my past, but you came and made it easy and effortless for me to bend almost all my rules and open all my boundaries. You are strong because so many MEN tried even with money, but I did not bend,but you came and did noting and I have tumbled and falling for you …Thank you boo boo. And I am happy to say ❤️ you .Happy new year …I love the Tatooooo ❤️❤️❤️It’s my wallpaper and screen saver ."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to the post

Blessing's post went viral on different social media platforms and while her people congratulated her, other pointed out almost immediately that the hand belongs to businessman IVD.

IVD was in the news recently after his wife died in a fire incident in their home.

