CCTV footage showed Angel Smith wielding a bat and threatening to destroy Tumi’s partner's vehicle

Tumi was seen storming a retail store, accompanied by law enforcement officers to confront Angel while she was shopping

Tumininu called for an annulment of their marriage, demanding a total of $48,000—comprising a $40,000 refund and an additional $8,000 for emotional damages

Fresh drama has emerged in the ongoing breakup saga between BBNaija star Angel Smith and her estranged partner, Tumininu, after a leaked CCTV footage captured a heated confrontation outside their residence.

The now-viral clip reportedly showed Angel standing in front of the house while holding what appeared to be a baseball bat.

Angel Smith is seen wielding a bat and threatening to destroy Tumi’s partner's vehicle. Photos: Angel Smith.

Source: Instagram

She was seen approaching a parked car believed to belong to Tumi while issuing a stern warning.

In the footage circulating online, Angel was heard threatening to damage the vehicle if her partner refused to open the door.

“I am going to start breaking the f**k out of this car. I don’t care what I have to do to get my shi. I am just giving you one minute to open this door,” she said in the clip.

Tumi confronts Angel at shopping mall

Adding to the drama, another video surfaced showing Tumininu storming a store where Angel was reportedly shopping. In the clip, she was accompanied by police officers as she confronted the reality star.

According to reports, the confrontation was linked to a financial dispute between the estranged couple.

The scene further highlighted how the relationship breakdown had escalated beyond private disagreements.

Hours before the CCTV clip surfaced, Tumininu had publicly called for the annulment of their marriage. She claimed that the union was rushed due to Angel’s legal situation.

Tumi also outlined a series of demands, including the return of $40,000, signing of annulment documents, and payment of $8,000 for emotional damage.

She additionally requested a formal agreement to ensure she would not be tied to any immigration-related or financial obligations.

The couple had only recently tied the knot in a private, all-black ceremony in the United States. Their relationship, however, began to unravel shortly after a clip surfaced showing Tumininu with another woman.

Leaked chats later surfaced, revealing tension over finances, emotional disconnect, and intimacy issues.

In one exchange, Tumi reportedly complained about their lack of closeness, while Angel questioned financial decisions, including claims that Tumi sold chains to buy her a car.

Watch the video here:

Reactions trail Angel's confrontation with Tumi

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of social media users below:

@iamoseroland stated:

"Omo, see wetin men escape.. now her fellow women in that circle are also taking note!!!"

@awi_show shared:

"Angel please give Tumi what she wants and leave her alone nau… she should stop being dramatic, after all, you didn’t love her, you was only looking for papers"

Angel and Tumi recently got married in a private ceremony. Photo: Angel.

Source: Instagram

Angel Smith and lover share prewedding shoot

Legit.ng also previously reported that Angel Smith shared the prewedding pictures and videos she took with her lover.

The former housemate flaunted her white wedding invite days earlier, clashing with a fan who questioned her decision.

The video and pictures Angel shared sparked even more hot takes among fans, who shared their opinions on social media.

Source: Legit.ng