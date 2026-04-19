Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium

Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland scored on either side of Kai Havertz's goal to secure the crucial points

Manchester City is now three points behind Arsenal with a game in hand as the league title race heats up

Mikel Arteta has shared his thoughts after Arsenal lost 2-1 to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday, April 19, 2026.

Manchester City defeated Arsenal in a potential title-deciding match as both teams battled hard for the three points, with the title race reaching a decisive stage.

Erling Haaland scored Manchester City's winner against Arsenal. Photo by Alex Livesey.

Source: Getty Images

Rayan Cherki opened the scoring at the Etihad in the 16th minute, and Kai Havertz levelled it two minutes later to end the first half with a goal apiece.

As noted by Premier League, Erling Haaland stepped up with a huge goal for Pep Guardiola's side in the second half to seal the victory and keep the pressure on Arsenal in the race.

The Citizens have now cut the point gap at the top of the table to three points and will go level on points with the Gunners if they beat Crystal Palace.

Arteta reacts to Arsenal's loss

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta admitted that the result was disappointing, but he believes his side put up a strong performance against City.

"It’s a really disappointing result, and the manner that it happened,” he told Arsenal.com. “We had a really strong performance, got so much into the game, and we came back from a goal down.

“Emotionally, we handled the game so well, and had the game where we wanted it. We had the best chances of the game, didn't put them away, and that was the difference.”

He added that missed chances cost his team as they failed to convert their good chances, but he believes the race is still open for both teams to win the title.

“We lost an opportunity today to win, I think we used the opportunity to show what we are made of, and how we're going to compete and the level of the team,” he added.

Mikel Arteta speaks after Arsenal's disappointing loss to Man City. Photo by Catherine Ivill.

Source: Getty Images

“Now we have another five to go, so it's a new Premier League now, they have a game in hand, and we have three points in hand - so, game on.”

Olayemi Busari, a passionate Arsenal fan was displeased with the result and questioned Mikel Arteta for always crumbling under pressure during the business end of the season.

"It is stressful supporting Arsenal, and that's why I have distanced myself a bit for a while because the team breaks hearts at the end of the season," he told Legit.ng.

"If Arsenal fails to win the title, we need to ask serious questions from Arteta about why the team collapses under pressure. He is tactically sound, but the mentality to get it to the next level is missing."

Next up for Arsenal is a match against Newcastle United at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday, April 25, 2026, as they look to bounce back.

City, on the other hand, begins their run of difficult fixtures as they will travel to Turf Moor to face relegation-threatened Burnley on April 22.

Mysterious cat’s failed prediction

Legit.ng previously reported that Nimbus Pronos predicted the result of Manchester City vs Arsenal in the crucial Premier League encounter.

The mysterious cat’s prediction of a draw was proven wrong after Manchester City beat Arsenal to open up an intriguing Premier League title race.

Source: Legit.ng