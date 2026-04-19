A video of Angel Smith’s estranged wife, Tumi, has surfaced online amid her ongoing drama with the reality star

The two have been at loggerheads, and the situation became dramatic as police were involved over Angel’s alleged debt

Fans criticised both of them over their constant drama and warned them to move on in peace

A video of what Tumininu, Angel Smith’s estranged wife, did after her drama with the reality star has surfaced online.

Tumi, as she is fondly called, had earlier called the police on the former Big Brother Naija housemate as Angel went on a spending spree at a Dior store despite allegedly owing her ex-lover money.

Reactions as video of Tumi at club fonding lady surfaces amid messy fallout with Angel Smith. Photo credit@theangelsmith

Source: Instagram

In the recording making the rounds, Tumi was seen at what appeared to be a club, where she was seen playing around with another lady.

Tumi seen interacting with lady at club

In the video, she was seen rubbing the lady’s backside while the lady danced to the music playing.

The two appeared to be enjoying each other’s company, while Tumi seemed unbothered about her ongoing feud with the ex-reality star.

Fans react to Tumi’s action

Reacting, fans were not impressed with her behaviour. Many advised both parties to move on in peace and called for an end to their constant online drama.

Fans advise Angel Smitrh after a fallout with lover, Tumi. Photo credit@theangeljbsmith

Source: Instagram

Some also compared her situation with how quickly people move on after breakups, while others dragged Angel Smith, suggesting she might respond by posting her own videos to taunt her ex-lover amid their messy feud.

Timeline of Angel and Tumi’s relationship

The love story between the reality star and her estranged partner, Tumi, reportedly began a few months ago when they announced their relationship and plans to get married.

Angel was seen wearing a large ring and even shared a wedding invite with a hashtag, with a video of their lavish ceremony later trending online.

The relationship later turned sour, and Tumi allegedly retrieved luxury items she had bought for Angel. She also claimed Angel owed her some money in dollars, which she intended to recover.

Tumi further alleged that Angel tried to use her to get her papers and also shared private chats to support her claims.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Reactions to video about Tumi and new lover

Reacting, some fans expressed surprise at the way Tumi moved on so quickly. Here are comments below:

@ juwonloadigun commented:

"Angel go post big gbola soon wetin woman do woman."

@nemesisna.me_ reacted:

"Na mama train all this pig so, I really, see say girl child na the most trained loose dogs."

@amqueen_bee wrote:

"This lady/man like women pass real men."

@mamasitah_ said:

"This one is no better than a Nigerian man."

Angel Smith speaks about Shallipopi

Legit.ng earlier reported that Angel Smith gushed over the music act Shallipopi while chatting with some of her housemates.

The reality show star said the singer is her kind of man. Smith revealed how she campaigned for the release of the rapper after men of the anti-graft agency EFCC whisked him away.

Appreciating the love and admiration, the talented singer asked his fans to throw their weight behind the reality star and vote for her.

Source: Legit.ng