Mohammed Hayatudeen has called for stronger institutions to secure Nigeria’s future over individual personalities

Hayatudeen spoke at the event where Independent Newspapers celebrated 25 years of resilience and professionalism

The ADC chieftain outlined three pillars for national renewal: strong institutions, production prioritisation, and rebuilding trust

Lagos, Nigeria - A prominent technocrat, Mohammed Hayatudeen, has called for a national shift towards stronger institutions, a productive economy and renewed public trust, warning that Nigeria’s future depends on moving beyond personalities to systems that endure.

Speaking in Lagos at the 25th anniversary of Independent Newspapers, Hayatudeen said the country’s development would remain fragile without institutions capable of outlasting political actors.

Nigeria needs strong institutions, not strong men, Mohammed Hayatudeen says at Independent Newspapers @25. Photo credit: Mohammed Hayatudeen

Source: UGC

He said strong institutions must take precedence over strong men, drawing applause from a room filled with business leaders, policymakers and media professionals.

Independent Newspapers: A milestone beyond business

Marking the newspaper’s silver jubilee, Hayatudeen described its survival in Nigeria’s challenging media environment as more than a commercial success.

He said the organisation had, over the past 25 years, helped shape national discourse by holding power to account and documenting key moments in the country’s history.

“Their journey reflects resilience and professionalism at a time when the media landscape is rapidly evolving,” he added.

Legit.ng gathers that the event, held on Saturday, April 18, in Lagos, brought together industry figures to celebrate what many described as a rare legacy of consistency in Nigerian journalism.

‘Game changers’ redefining impact, Hayatudeen hails awardees

Hayatudeen, who presented awards to selected individuals, praised the honourees as catalysts for change across sectors.

He described them as “game changers” whose work had gone beyond personal success to influence broader societal progress.

“They break barriers so that others may walk through,” he said, noting that their achievements reflected a blend of vision, courage and commitment.

Hayatudeen lists three pillars for national progress

Linking the celebration to Nigeria’s wider challenges, Hayatudeen outlined what he called three pillars for national renewal:

The supremacy of strong institutions over strong men

The prioritisation of production over consumption

The building of trust as the foundation of governance and societal progress

Hayatudeen, who recently defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the African Democratic Congress (ADC), argued that Nigeria’s economy must prioritise innovation and human capital to achieve sustainable growth, while governance must be anchored on accountability and fairness to rebuild public confidence.

Hayatudeen highlights media’s role in rebuilding trust

Hayatudeen stressed that the media remains central to restoring trust in society, describing journalism as “the lifeblood of democracy.”

He urged news organisations to uphold independence and integrity, warning that credibility is their most valuable asset.

“A free press serves as society’s early warning system,” he said. “It shines light in darkness and asks questions where silence would be easier.”

Hayatudeen calls for national alignment

Hayatudeen also asserted that Nigeria’s challenge is not a lack of potential but the failure to align its resources and institutions towards a shared purpose.

He expressed optimism that with stronger systems, a productive economy and sustained trust, the country could unlock its full potential.

By strengthening institutions, deepening productivity and sustaining trust, he said, Nigeria can unlock its full potential and make excellence the norm rather than the exception.

Mohammed Hayatudeen links Nigeria’s future to trust, productivity and strong systems at Independent Newspapers anniversary. Photo credit: @MHayatu_Deen

Source: Twitter

Human capital development central to Nigeria’s future - Rabiu

In a related development, the special assistant to the president on capacity development, Mr Sadiq Rabiu, has emphasised that human capital development is vital to Nigeria’s future as the country advances its collaboration with the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR).

Mr Rabiu made the statement following a high-level meeting with Ms Michelle Gylle-McDonough, Executive Director and Assistant Secretary-General of UNITAR, at the organisation’s New York office.

Source: Legit.ng