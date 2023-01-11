Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo, has continued to trend for negative reasons over this tribalist comments on social media

The Olanrewaju singer had made disparaging comments against Igbos that many termed to be hate speech

In reaction to Brymo’s controversial tweets, Nigerians signed a petition to stop him from winning AFRIMA, and the singer reacted

Popular Nigerian singer, Brymo, recently became a topic of discussion over his political stance and comments against Igbos on social media.

The music star who had been widely celebrated for his indigenous style of music surprised many people when he shared controversial comments about Igbos.

In a series of posts, the music star made it clear that the Igbos are not ready for the presidency and he went ahead to support APC’s Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Nigerians signed a petition against Brymo over tribalist comments, and he reacted. Photos: @brymOlawale

Not stopping there, Brymo was credited for saying Igbos are useless people among other tribalist comments and refusing to back down when he was called out for it.

A number of people reacted to the singer’s tribalist comments in different ways and some of them decided to go for his music career.

A petition was raised for Brymo to be prevented from winning the All Africa Music Award (AFRIMA) for Songwriter of the Year.

As of the time of this report, over 9000 people had signed the petition with many of them stating that Brymo is a tribal bigot as their reason.

Brymo taunts Nigerians signing petition against him

As ‘Stop Brymo’ continued to trend on Twitter, the singer did not seem disturbed by the backlash and even tweeted about it.

According to him, they had started begging. He also laughed and promised to release pressure. See the tweet below:

In another post, Brymo further taunted those who dragged him by reposting the link for the petition to be signed against him. Not stopping there, he was also discovered to have joined in signing it.

See below:

Nigerians react to ‘Stop Brymo’ trend over tribalist tweets

Read some reactions from netizens on Brymo’s controversial tweets about Igbos below:

This tweep gave an insight into why people started the petition against Brymo:

Queen called the singer a bigot:

Abiola however had good things to say about the singer:

Sommy called the singer a big disappointment:

This tweep called Brymo a great musician regardless of his tweets:

Daddy Freeze tells Brymo to apologise to Igbos

Popular Nigerian media personality, Daddy Freeze, has joined many others crying out over singer Brymo’s hate speech against Igbos on social media.

Recall that Brymo had been trending for negative reasons after showing his support for APC’s presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, while also insulting Igbos in the same vein.

The media personality noted his respect for the singer and how he has the right to have an opinion but explained that his statements were hate speech and advised him to tender an apology to Igbos.

