Nigerian singers are popular for the energy they bring on stage when it comes to live performances

Many of them would go as far as jumping from one corner of the stage to the other in a bid to entertain their fans

However, there have been embarrassing cases where some like Wizkid, Davido and others fell down in front of their fans during their stage performances

Nigerian singers would easily emerge winners when it comes to listing musicians with energetic stage performances.

Perhaps they have realised their stage energy is part of what keeps the audience going, with some of them doing all it takes, including jumping and going as far as pulling off their shirts to entertain their fans.

Ayra Starr, Wizkid and others have been victims of embarrassing stage falls. Credit: @wizkidayo @ayrastarr @bella_shmurda

Source: Instagram

However, there are times when the energy may be too much, with some of them unexpectedly falling down during their stage performances.

In this article, Legit.ng lists Nigerian musicians who have dropped to the floor while performing on stage.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

1. Ayra Starr

The Mavin star was in the news over her performance at the 2022 Afrochella which took place in Ghana.

A highlight of Ayra Starr’s performance showed the embarrassing moment she unexpectedly fell on the stage but she quickly stood up to continue as if nothing happened.

She would later take to her social media timeline to caution the show organisers.

2. Bella Shmurda

The singer who has been in the spotlight since 2018 trended online over a video from his stage performance at Seyi Vibez’s concert in 2022.

A clip showed the moment an overzealous fan, who climbed the stage to hug the singer made him fall before he was helped back on stage.

3. Wizkid

The Nigerian Star Boy is one of the most loved singers in Nigeria with many of his fans willing to do everything possible to meet him in person.

In 2021, Wizkid experienced mild drama during his ‘’Live in concert’ as an excited fan held one of his legs and refused to let go.

As the bodyguards tried to release Wizkid’s leg, the singer ended up falling on stage.

4. Davido

The DMW label boss is famous for the energy he brings on stage which is one of the things that excite many of his fans about him.

In 2018, Davido during a show at the Amahoro Stadium in Kigali, Rwanda, fell on stage before his performance.

The singer was climbing up the stage when he tumbled.

5. Portable Zazu

Portable is famous for the different stunts he pulls during his stage performances.

A viral video of Portable performing to an indoor crowd showed the moment he seemed to lose control on stage.

In the video, the singer's manager was seen holding him from behind, while trying to talk to him, however, an individual who appeared to be a male bouncer tried to hold the singer before he finally fell backwards with his manager.

6. Burna Boy

Back in 2012, singer Burna Boy fell down during The Headies held at the Expo Hall of the Eko Hotels and Suites.

See the video from the event below:

7. Peter Okoye of Psqaure

Singer Peter Okoye also known as Mr P, at a show with his brother Paul Okoye aka Rudeboy, stepped too close to the edge of the elevated stage and unexpectedly fell off.

See the video below:

8. Lil Kesh

In 2019 during YBNL boss Olamide's show, Young Jonn was seen rushing to the stage out of excitement as he slipped alongside Lil Kesh who was on stage at that time.

The duo, however, stood up to continue their performance as if nothing happened.

9. Small Doctor

The singer who performed at DJ Jimmy Jatt’s “Jump off” ”Mainland Invasion" in 2016 lost his footing during his performance as he fell off the stage.

See the video below:

Portable hypes female DJ at a show

Legit.ng reported that Portable Zazu showed off another of his talent aside from music at a show in Port Harcourt.

The young man shared a video of him hyping popular female Disc Jockey DJ Wysei.

Portable turned into a hype man for the female DJ amid cheers from those who were present, as many of his online fans rated his talent highly.

Source: Legit.ng