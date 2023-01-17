Media personality Nedu Wazobi has recounted his experience with two celebrities at a hotel in Abuja

Nedu during a podcast shared how he walked in on two popular female celebrities sleeping with someone he knows

He also claimed his friend paid a Big Brother housemate N3 million just to know her and also gave her almost $15,000 after sleeping with her

Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia is making headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

Nedu while speaking during a podcast shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

Nedu claims a friend paid a Big Brother female housemate N3m just to talk to her. Credit: @neduwazobiafm

Source: Instagram

In his words:

“I have walked in once on some of your influencers/celebrities two of them having a thresome with somebody I know.”

“Yes I said it. I have walked in on two of your favorite influencers/celebrities in Transcorp Hilton Hotel, Abuja. They saw me and they expect me to respect them and I respect them enough not to mention their names.”

While he didn’t mention names, Nedu gave a hint about a Big Brother housemate to who his rich friend gave N3 million just to talk to her and also gave her $15,000 after sleeping with her.

See the video below:

Netizens react to Nedu revelations

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

olaniikemii:

"You people should pity us and be giving us hint all on these “I caught I caught”, una wan kill us with suspense?."

dvclothing234:

"We know as e Dey go. Everyone knows majority of the female influencers are doing something else aside from influencing except you just won Mumu na him you go believe say na just influencing Dey give them money to dey buy house 60M and Benze 40M."

_ziggy007:

"Na why I like portable Omo la something something b this, we for don hear names."

blacq_nelly:

"Mention names oga if u aren’t lying ."

iamkingdinero3:

"All this Corner corner talk don Dey tire person make Una Mention NAMES NA ."

