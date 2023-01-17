Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkiru Sylvanus’ recently held white wedding ceremony has remained a trending topic on social media

New photos emerged online of the movie star with her beautiful bridesmaids and her husband’s handsome groomsmen

The lovely new photos sparked a series of reactions from social media users, as netizens gushed over the display

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Popular Nigerian actress, Nkiru Sylvanus, recently dazzled her fans with new photos from her white wedding ceremony.

Taking to her official Instagram page, Nkiru shared a photo of herself looking breathtaking in her beautiful white wedding dress and her husband looking dashing in his lovely white suit with gold trimmings.

Actress Nkiru Sylvanus' colourful bridal train in new photos. Photos: @nkirusylvanus_real

Source: Instagram

They both looked dashing as they posed for the camera.

See photos of the bride and groom below:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Not stopping there, the actress also shared a new set of photos where she displayed her beautiful bridesmaids and her husband’s handsome-looking groomsmen.

In one photo, the pretty bridesmaids flanked Nkiru on both sides as they rocked simple off-shoulder yellow dresses with thigh-high openings. The actress’ maid of honour, however, rocked an outfit similar in colour to the bride’s dress.

In another photo, all the bridesmaids and groomsmen came together for a photo with the couple who stood in the middle with their best man and maid of honour standing directly beside them.

See the photos below:

Nigerians gush over photos of Nkiru Sylvanus with her bridesmaids and groomsmen during white wedding

After the photos were shared online, a number of netizens took to the actress’ comment section to gush over them. Some of them congratulated the couple as they dropped their well-wishes.

Read what peeps had to say below:

fertility_matterz:

"And the best man was holding Nkoli hmmm Congratulations mami ❤️❤️❤️"

hairbycedar:

"Awesome"

nneamaka_1:

"That best man looks good standing by the side of Nkoli I hope he is single and ready to mingle cause me I can’t wait to behold nkoli aka Rachel wedding "

lesliecreate_beauty:

"Hearty congratulations our beloved ble ble … you made a beautiful bride . More blessings to your new home "

2342nester:

"Congrats dear God bless your new home."

nnezane:

"Brides maid in black boots‍."

anita_ann2:

"Your husband is handsome and u are pretty, u two made a lovely couple God bless ur home with triplets."

nellz_redrose:

"Last last everything is worth the wait , see how beautiful you both look I’m waiting on God and not settling for anything less congratulations."

iamuchechieke:

"Ble ble nd Prince worth the wait❤️❤️..God bless ur home beautiful."

No Judy will come near this family - Fans pray for Nkiru Sylvanus' marriage

Nkiru Sylvanus’ fans recently reacted to her marriage to her beau, Sammy Riches, on social media.

Shortly after photos and videos from their traditional wedding ceremony made the rounds on social media, a number of netizens stormed the actress’ husband’s page.

Many Nigerians bombarded the young man’s comment section with words of advice and other funny comments.

Some of them told him to treat the actress well, others prayed against home breakers, while others simply congratulated the couple on their union.

Source: Legit.ng