A popular and life-changing humanitarian organization, Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation (OAAF), has carried out a mass outreach on its founder's birthday

Members of the foundation took to different parts of Lagos to distribute relief materials to vulnerable Nigerians, as shown in a video contained on the group's page

The outreach, which was carried out in Mile 12 and several other locations in Lagos State, shows Nigerians receiving food items and several other commodities

A popular and life-changing humanitarian foundation, Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation (OAAF), has once again carried out a humanitarian mission by distributing food and clothing items across different locations in Lagos State.

The Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation (OAAF), in a recent outreach, provided relief materials for individuals and families in Ketu, Maryland, and Mile 12.

Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation holds large-scale outreach in Lagos. Photo Source: Facebook/Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation OAAF

Source: Facebook

OAAF marks founder’s birthday with mass outreach

In a video that has gone viral, members of the foundation could be seen handing out relief materials to individuals, who in turn appreciated the foundation for giving back to society.

Details made available on the Facebook page of the Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation (OAAF) revealed that the outreach took place on April 16.

The exercise included the distribution of drinks, clothing items, packs, and several other necessities to members of the public who, at different points in their lives, had faced several challenges and were not allowed to enjoy the necessities.

The video showed a member of the foundation, whose name could not be confirmed at the time of filing this report, stating that the initiative was also carried out to mark the birthday of Prophetess Mrs Olayinka A. Akinrinola, the founder of the organization.

The woman in the video said:

"OAAF is here to give back to society. On our sister's special day, more blessings. Happy birthday."

Also, in a report made available to Legit.ng, the social mobilization manager, Mr. Dimeji Adeyemi, explained that the outreach also focused on women’s empowerment, community well-being, and child development in Lagos State and other places.

The statement read:

“Our goal is simple. We want to support people in real, practical ways. Access to food is a basic need, and for many families, even one meal can make a difference."

OAAF marks founder’s birthday with mass outreach, distributes items to Lagos residents. Photo Source: Facebook/Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation OAAF

Source: Facebook

Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation's co-founder speaks

The co-founder, Mr. Aderinkola Akinrinola, also spoke about the importance of community support during his speech.

He said:

“This outreach is not just about giving for a day. It is about showing people that they are seen, valued, and not forgotten. We are committed to building sustainable support systems that will continue to uplift vulnerable individuals, especially women and children, across our communities."

Findings show that the Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation (OAAF) has created a platform for open engagement with community members, women, and several other individuals to improve their living conditions.

It is also worth noting that the Olayinka Aderinkola Akinrinola Foundation (OAAF) is a non-profit organization solely focused on the development of children, protection of women, mental health, and emotional support, helping vulnerable people through targeted programs while improving the overall quality of life for the general public.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng