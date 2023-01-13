Just few weeks into 2023 and social media has been filled with reactions to one issue or another about Nigerian celebrities

Some of the superstars are already pacesetters as they have trended on social media while their mates are still warming up for the new year

From messy relationships, to blossoming love and what you can tag bad behaviour, Legit.ng brings you a list of celebs who have been in the news

Last year, fans and even ordinary Nigerians had a swell time with the 'doings' celebrities were up to.

From failed and messy relationships to nasty call outs on social media, a lot happened, and the energy came into 2023.

Nigerian celebrities who have trended this year Photo credit: @davido/@alexxekubo/@alexxekubo

Source: Instagram

The year is just about two weeks in, and so much drama has happened that many people are happily anticipating what is to come for the rest of the year.

Legit.ng has put together a list of Nigerian celebrities who have been in the news this 2023.

1. Burna Boy

Odogwu decided to have a concert in Lagos on January 1, and the entire event left fans regretting wasting their time and money to see him.

First, Burna reportedly talked down on the huge crowd that waited about seven hours to see him.

Like that wasn't enough, the singer kicked a fan who tried to climb the stage at the concert.

2. Davido

Davido has managed to trend almost every week since his absence from social media, and his fans have made sure of that.

The singer trended recently after he finally paid his lover Chef Chi's bride price in Imo state.

Excited fans are sure that an 'assurance wedding' is being planned, probably the biggest of the year.

3. Alexx Ekubo

2022 ended with renewed hope for actor Alexx Ekubo and his ex-fiancée Fancy Acholonu.

January 2023, however, dampened the hope as Fancy revealed dirty and nasty secrets about the actor.

The model who had issued an apology to Alexx revealed that he manipulated her into doing it just to get back at her.

4. Chichi

Almost immediately after Chichi announced a few hours before her birthday that she will be turning 23, Nigerians dragged her.

On her birthday, the BBNaija star trended on several social media platforms as Nigerians dug up different alleged proof that she can't be 23.

Chichi had another round of social media relevance as her fans made sure she hit the trends table after Cardi B reacted to her birthday photo.

Writer announces joyfully as Uber driver turns out to be David Adeleke

Nigerians know that Davido is humble, but they know that he would not be caught riding not to talk of driving a cab around Lagos.

A writer on Twitter sparked hilarious reactions after she shared the name of her Uber driver on social media.

According to the tweet, Hauwa's driver's name was David Adeleke and she joyfully announced that Davido was coming to pick her up.

