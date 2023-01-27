Popular Nigerian media personality, Nedu, has once again come under fire over his utterances on his podcast

The media personality had described social media influencer, Papaya Ex, as that girl who lies all the time

After getting wind of his statement, Papaya took to her social media page where she heavily lambasted him

Nigerian media personality, Nedu, has continued to remain controversial in recent times over a trending episode from his podcast.

He made a comment about social media influencer Papaya Ex on his show, and she went online to drag him.

A snippet from the podcast had gone viral showing the moment Nedu described Papaya as the girl who lies a lot.

Papaya Ex blasts Nedu for calling her a liar on his podcast. Photos: @papaya_ex, @nedu_wazobiafm

Papaya did not take his words lightly and she made sure to lambaste him in a post that has also gone viral.

According to Papaya, she is one to stay in her lane and not involve herself in issues and if people do not pick on her, her name will not be out there.

She then went ahead to ask why Nedu felt the need to mention her name in his podcast. She described him as a 40-year-old man who is clowning on social media and then asked him if he doesn’t have a wife or kids to take care of.

According to Papaya, she should have been addressing Nedu by adding ‘sir’ to his name but he has lost it. She went ahead to call him a fool at 40 and also dragged his co-host, Toun, for inserting herself in the drama.

Papaya noted that nobody is responsible for Nedu’s misfortune and that despite him seeing everything about other people, he could not see his wife giving him another man’s child.

See the rest of her post and viral video below:

Nigerians react as Papaya Ex drags Nedu

uloodenigbo:

"Las las na everybody go enter this podcast."

froshee_jhay:

"This is too much honestly...the insults..kai."

edrisabdullahi:

"All this essay just to answer if you they lie or not… now tell us in simple terms without insulting him.. You lie or not??"

officialdanielrolland:

"Fine gal no vex, but u sabi lie naa."

chop_well_naija_kitchen:

"Honestly it is wrong to do this ….she’s right to defend herself….the whole world is watching,u don’t use your platform to bring people down..my opinion sha."

jennifer_aminkeng:

"Papaya has finished this man."

sohigh_xy:

"The dragging that will come from this Nedu podcast go stretch him to be a tall man."

nnenna_blinks_:

"Babe Leave this one . You Dey lîe like the speed of light. You and senior man suppose be siblings."

