Top Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently shared an adorable photo of himself with his older son, Zion, while babysitting his newborn

The music star accompanied the photo with advice to people to make sure their families are well-fed in 2023

Wizkid’s adorable family photo and advice got netizens talking as some of them suggested that he was referring to comedian, Mr Jollof

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Much-loved Nigerian singer, Wizkid, recently shared an adorable photo of himself on daddy duty with an interesting caption that got people talking.

The More Love, Less Ego star shared a mirror selfie of himself with his older son, Zion, and his newborn baby, while he was getting his hair done.

In the photo, Wizkid cradled the little baby with one hand and held his phone with the other as he took the adorable picture.

Fans react as Wizkid appears to throw shade at Mr Jollof with cute photo of his kids. Photos: @wizkidayo, @mr.jollof

Source: Instagram

Not stopping there, Wizkid accompanied the cute photo with an interesting caption that netizens seemed to think was a shade at someone.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The singer captioned the photo:

“2023 Abeg make sure u and ur family don chop! Good morning kids.”

See the photo below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid’s adorable photo

Shortly after the music star’s post went up, it made the rounds on social media and got a lot of people talking. Some netizens seemed to think he was referring to controversial comedian, Mr Jollof.

Read some reactions below:

__james02:

"Mr.Jollof shey u hear"

babydoll_sugarcrunch:

" no chill watsoever "

shez_lizzy:

"This guy mouth nor good "

glowree_diamond:

" indirectly direct."

Mr Jollof condemns Wizkid over proposed tour with Davido

Wizkid in an Instagram story revealed he would be going on a joint tour with a colleague, David Adeleke aka Davido, after he completes his ongoing More Love, Less Ego (MLLE) tour.

Fans and even colleagues are looking up to the glorious moment, but comedian Mr Jollof looked at the announcement from another angle.

In a video shared on his page, Jollof said he thinks Wizkid has lost it because the tour should have happened a long time ago when the ovation was high.

He continued by saying that Davido currently owns the music market and Wizkid's move looks like him trying to perch on OBO's wing to fly.

Source: Legit.ng