The Federal Government has kept to its promise and has reopened the portal for the YEIDEP Batch B

Selected beneficiaries will receive one-time grants ranging from N50,000 to N500,000, alongside training, mentorship

The programme targets Nigerian youths aged 18–35 with business or ideas in sectors like agriculture, ICT, fashion, and renewable energy

The Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD) has reopened the application portal for the Youth Economic Intervention and De-Radicalisation Programme (YEIDEP) Batch B recruitment.

The programme YEIDEP is aimed at empowering young Nigerians with financial support and entrepreneurship training.

In its statement, the Federal Ministry of Youth Development (FMYD) described YEIDEP as a government-backed programme created to empower young Nigerians economically while enhancing national security through de-radicalisation and productive engagement.

The ministry explained that the initiative offers financial support between N50,000 and N500,000 to assist unemployed young Nigerians in starting or expanding small businesses.

It aims to foster entrepreneurship, create jobs, and stimulate the growth of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) nationwide.

The initiative focuses on young people interested or involved in key sectors such as agriculture, fashion, technology, ICT, entertainment, sports, and renewable energy.

How to apply for YEIDEP

According to the FMYD, selected participants, aside from the opportunity to get up to N500,000 business grants, will also receive entrepreneurship training, mentorship, and access to business development tools.

To be eligible, applicants must be Nigerian citizens aged 18 to 35, possess both a National Identification Number (NIN) and a Bank Verification Number (BVN), and have a viable business idea or an existing venture.

They must also be ready to attend all required training sessions and open a YEIDEP account with Lotus Bank, Keystone Bank, or Fidelity Bank.

A message for the applicants from the ministry reads:

"Dear applicant, please note that sharing your NIN and BVN with us on this portal is SAFE and it is only for the purpose of sharing with our partner Banks for the opening of the personal bank account, which you will require, in order to participate in this scheme and access its financial benefits."

The ministry said the financial support is a one-time grant, but beneficiaries will continue to receive mentorship and market linkages to sustain their businesses.

Interested Nigerian youths can apply by visiting the official YEIDEP website, completing the registration form, and proceeding to any listed partner bank with their unique code to activate a YEIDEP account.

Anyone interested can apply using this link.

