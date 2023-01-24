Popular media personality Nedu in a clip on The Honest Bunch podcast revealed his opinion of female BBNaija stars

Despite the fact that Doyin was a guest on the show, it didn't stop Nedu from saying most of the ladies go on the show to find customers

In the viral video, Nedu also mentioned the only thing most BBN ladies have to offer

Big Brother Naija ex housemate Doyin was recently a guest on media personality Nedu's The Honest Bunch podcast, and she had to go into defense mode.

In the clip sighted on Instagram, Nedu made it clear that most BBN stars are hungry and what the show does for them is to shoot them up without substance to hold on to.

Nedu continued by saying most ladies who have been on the show have nothing to offer except to sleep with men and they go on the show to find 'customers'

Doyin defends BBNaija ladies

Doyin in a bid to defend herself and her colleagues tackled Nedu by saying people are short-sighted as going on the show to find customers isn't a bad thing.

According to Doyin, the customer acquired can turn into husband. She then asked if anyone in the room wouldn't be happy to get millions in exchange for their bodies.

Nigerians react to Nedu's statement

lashaffairby_lush:

"Abi o she didn’t lie … most people are just criticizing cause they don’t have the opportunity."

just_emem:

"Who says getting customers was a bad thing?? If some Men had the choice to be in the position of these females they will gladly take the offer"

julietlily9:

"Na waiting make ur wife carry another person pinkin come give u Focus on yourself and leave other people alone."

miss.khadee_:

"What substance do the men have? The men too are there for customers abi okay."

ignite262:

"Finally someone said it and she confirmed it."

rhiga4nails:

"Abeg go sit down. You know how many personalities big brother don help."

boygreenofodile:

"Then beat your chest and say you f**ked your way to the top inorder not to confuse those looking up to you thinking it's hustle and hard work."

kingoncie:

"At this point I am convinced a BBN girl served Nedu breakfast… you can’t tell me otherwise because what?!!! "

elegantzee:

"Nedu should just shut up at this point."

Nedu spills the tea about how some female celebrities make money

Popular media personality Nedu Wazobia made headlines over his revelation about some female celebrities and how they make their money.

Nedu while speaking during a podcast shared how he walked in on two famous celebrities sleeping with his rich friend at Transcorp Hilton Hotel in Abuja.

While he didn’t mention names, Nedu gave a hint about a Big Brother housemate who his rich friend gave N3 million just to talk to her and also gave her almost N7m after sleeping with her.

