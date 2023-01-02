Actress Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé Josh Wade has begun sharing her private videos days after he threaten to do so

Wade was said to have created a WhatsApp group where he shared videos including those of the actress taking her bath

Netizens have taken to social media to express dissatisfaction over his actions as many call for his arrest

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé George Wade is currently making headlines after he made do with his threat to release her private videos days after he had threatened to do so.

It was reported that George created a WhatsApp group where he added people and began sharing private videos including some of Empress bathing, which he took in her house.

Empress Njamah's ex-fiance warns her against telling people he is unstable. Credit: @empressnjamah

Source: Instagram

In another video, Josh confessed to missing Empress as he warned her against spreading false rumours of him being unable to travel.

“I am just confused. I swear to God I just miss you. Seriously, I just miss you. That’s the real truth, that’s no joke. But please, stop telling people that I can’t travel. Don’t do that, I beg you please,” he said.

See the video below:

Netizens react as Empress Njamah’s estranged fiancé leaks private video

Legit.ng captured some of the reactions, see them below:

mrbenyong:

"But this is enough to get arrested na."

uloodenigbo:

"Staying single is just underrated.. saves you a lot of drama."

stephanie_chanzy:

"Who raised this man???? Omo this is so heartbreaking. So this one now na human being?"

naija.bakers:

"I asked how they date men who talks like this and they almost removed my head. How do they date men that talks like this? It is still a valid question."

violetikong:

"I'm just curious, can't something be done to have him arrested?"

uloodenigbo:

"God may we not meet or date plagues."

Actress Empress Njamah's ex-fiance threatens in new video

Legit.ng reported that Empress Njamah cried out online for help while revealing that she is being blackmailed by her former lover.

Njamah added that an engagement video which was put up on her page was filmed under duress and posted by the man who has access to all her accounts.

Well, in a response, the man came out to reveal his identity and issue more threats against the movie star.

Source: Legit.ng