Vina Sky’s bio: age, height, real name, partner, net worth

Who is Vina Sky? She is a well-known adult film actress and model from the United States. She has been featured in various videos and TV shows such as Between the Lines, Filthy Kings and Girlsway Originals. Vina Sky's bio reveals more about her career, age and more.

The model made her debut in the adult entertainment industry in 2018. She has accumulated over 400 performer credits to her name as per IAFD. The actress has worked with several adult actors stars such as Stormy Daniels, Joseline Kelly, Wilde and Athena Faris. Read Vina Sky's biography to know more about her.

Profile summary

Real name Kelly Nguyen Nickname Vina Sky Gender Female Date of birth 14 March 1999 Age 24 years old (as of 2023) Zodiac sign Pisces Place of birth Houston, Texas, United States Current residence Los Angeles, California, US Nationality American-Vietnamese Ethnicity Asian Religion Christianity Sexuality Straight Height in feet 5' Height in centimetres 152 Weight in pounds 90 Weight in kilograms 41 Hair colour Dark brown Eye colour Brown Body measurements in inches 32-25-34 Body measurements in centimetres 81-64-86 Relationship status Dating Boyfriend Jules Jordan Children 1 Profession Adult film actress, model Net worth $1 million X (Twitter)

Vina Sky's bio

The actress was born Kelly Nguyen in Houston, Texas, United States. She is an American-Vietnamese citizen of Asian descent. Vina Sky's age is 24 years old as of 2023. She was born on 14 March 1999. Her zodiac sign is Pisces.

Career

Before venturing into the adult entertainment industry, the famous personality did several jobs, such as a waitress at Sonic and a receptionist in an engineering company. She later became a webcam model. Some of the companies she has modelled for include Playboy Magazine.

The actress got into the adult film industry in 2018 at the age of 19, with the film studio G.G. Wild. She joined the industry via an agent she found on Google. She has since been featured in multiple adult videos and TV shows.

Sky won the AVN Awards in 2023, and in 2022, she was nominated as the Female Performer of the Year by XBIZ Awards. The adult movie actress also shares exclusive content on OnlyFans.

What is Vina Sky's net worth?

The actress' net worth is alleged to be $1 million. Her wealth is primarily attributed to earnings from her thriving career as an adult movie actress and model.

Who is Vina Sky's husband?

Is Vina Sky married? The actress is yet to be married. However, she is in a romantic relationship with Jules Jordan. Jules is also an adult film actor, as well as director, producer and photographer. The two share a son named Ashton.

Vina Sky's height and weight

The adult film star is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall. She weighs approximately 90 pounds or 41 kilograms.

FAQs

Who is Vina Sky? She is an adult movie actress and model based in the United States. When is Vina Sky's birthday? She celebrates her birthday on 14 March. How old is Vina Sky? She is 24 years old as of 2023. What is Vina Sky's real name? Her real name is Kelly Nguyen. What is Vina Sky's nationality? The adult film actress is an American-Vietnamese citizen. What is Vina Sky's ethnicity? She is of Asian descent. Where is Vina Sky from? She hails from Houston, Texas, United States. Who is Vina Sky's boyfriend? The model is currently dating Jules Jordan. How tall is Vina Sky? The actress is 5 feet or 152 centimetres tall.

Vina Sky's bio reveals more about her career achievements and personal life. She is enjoying success as an adult movie actress and model. She currently resides in Los Angeles, California, United States.

