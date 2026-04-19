Roby Ekpo has recounted what he went through while he was still married to his wife, Mayowa, before she married another man in the US

The media personality was taken aback after seeing pictures of his wife getting married to another man in the US

He granted an interview on the Honest Buch podcast to recall some of his bitter experiences and the content of her leaked WhatsApp chat

On-air personality Roby Ekpo has opened up about his bitter experience while married to Mayowa Lambe, who recently married another man in the US.

Ekpo said he was married to Lambe for 11 years, but woke up one day to pictures of his wife getting married to another man in the United States.

Reactions as Roby Ekpo breaks down in tears, shares bitter experience with ex-wife Mayowa. Photo credit@linda/@robyekpo

Source: Instagram

The popular comedian appeared as a guest on The Honest Bunch podcast, where he spoke about his marriage and discussed some of the issues he faced.

A few weeks ago, photos of Lambe having a white wedding with another man surfaced online, and Ekpo said he was left stunned by the development.

While speaking on the podcast, Ekpo claimed his wife said he did not satisfy her in the bedroom. He added that she had sent a message to someone, which he later saw.

Ekpo shares Mayowa’s chat with others

Sharing the message Mayowa allegedly sent about him, she claimed he was not energetic in many aspects.

Roby Ekpo's fans comfort him over crashed marriage. Photo credit@rodyekpo

Source: Instagram

Ekpo explained that he carried out medical tests following the allegation made against him.

According to him, Mayowa was taking contraceptives during their marriage while still complaining about their bedroom life.

He also claimed that Mayowa travelled to Miami for a BBL procedure and told him she was going for surgery that would help her conceive.

The OAP added that whenever he commented on her Instagram page, she would react strongly and ask him not to contact her there, insisting that he should message her on WhatsApp instead.

Here is the Instagram video below:

Netizens react to Roby Ekpo's interview

Legit.ng compiled the reactions of netizens below.

@elroisparagon commented:

"If I catch you wey say it is one-sided, I go follow swear for you! If our gender do bad/evil do not support it. Have integrity."

@yhemo_lee said:

"Men love yourself too pls. Me I’m even obsessed with myself so before you make me kolo or see myself less I don check myself for mirror see sey my fine boy still choke and my kalus dey my pocket."

@do2dtun wrote:

"Listen men, choose yourself sometimes. Love yourself as much you love and care for others. They are important just as much you are important too. I love as men have chosen to speak up no matter what. You talk, you die .. you don’t talk, you die. So why don’t you just talk. One more thing, marry a kind person or else na winch or wizard in full flesh you keep for house."

@soulflamez reacted:

"Imagine those waisted years,how does he regain it back,working on his mental state of mind… May God heal him."

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Source: Legit.ng