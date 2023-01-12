Things took a turn for the worse for actress Empress Njamah after her estranged lover shared her unclad photos and videos on social media

Fans and colleagues of the actress have declared their unwavering support for the actress

The Actors Guild of Nigeria in an exclusive chat with Legit.ng shared a brief condemning what Njamah is currently going through

Nollywood actress Empress Njamah is fighting to keep her dignity intact as her estranged lover is hell bent on ruining her reputation.

The movie star cried out as she revealed that the man came into her life under the guise of love.

The matter went downhill after the so-called lover carried out his threat and released the actress' unclad photos and videos.

Actors Guild of Nigeria declares support for Empress

During an exclusive chat with Legit.ng, the National President of the Actors Guild of Nigeria (AGN), Ejezie Emeka Rollas, MON, vehemently condemned the release of Njamah's private videos.

In the statement via the Director of Communications, Kate Henshaw, the act of blackmail carried out by the actress' estranged lover is criminal, evil, and unacceptable.

"Actors Guild of Nigeria stands with Empress Njamah on this and shall provide full support in areas of counselling to help her recover from the psychological and emotional trauma she is currently passing through.We have been in forefront of campaign of violence against women and we view the action of this so-called evil lover man as an act targeted at eroding her dignity and self-respect."

The agency then called on the law enforcement agent to apprehend the culprit and ensure he faces the full wrath of the law for violating the right and dignity of Empress Njamah.

See the statement as shared online:

Reactions to AGN's move

happyojuuka:

"Wowwww good stuff from aunty Kate signature.. newly elected and already started with a good stuff like this.. I'm glad Empress is being supported with evidence by her organisation. The fool that violated her privacy and dignity should face the jail."

kingsndubuisiofficial:

"❤️❤️ May justice be done."

1innowizzy:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️Praying for her and sending lots of love her way."

koka_meziah:

"I STAND WITH EMPRESS❤"

Moyo Lawal sympathizes with Empress Njamah

Following Empress' cry for help, her colleague Moyo Lawal made it known publicly that she met the fiancé who had been blackmailing and physically abusing Empress.

According to the reply, Lawal was deceived by the man's looks when they met for the first time in October.

The actress then urged Empress to stay strong as everything she was going through would pass.

